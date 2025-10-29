Lufthansa's Airbus A380 Returns to Denver in 2026 After Celebrated 2025 Season

On Friday, Oct. 24, Denver International Airport (DEN) bid a fond farewell to the Airbus A380 as it departed the Mile High City for the last time in 2025. Lufthansa announced the aircraft will return on flights operated between DEN and Munich Airport (MUC) on June 9, 2026.

“We are grateful to Lufthansa for trusting Denver with the investment of their largest passenger aircraft,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “DEN has never experienced such an overwhelmingly positive response to a specific aircraft type, and the A380 has engaged all passenger types – from aviation enthusiasts to families to business travelers – and also enhanced DEN’s operational profile.”

The Airbus A380 is the world’s largest passenger aircraft. In its first season of operation at DEN, the A380 transported passengers between DEN and MUC on nearly 350 flights (arrivals and departures) between April 30 and Oct. 24, 2025. Lufthansa’s operation of the Airbus A380 at DEN in 2025 has contributed to an increase in international passengers by six percent through September.

“When Lufthansa’s beloved A380 touched down for the first time in Denver, the excitement was felt on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Dirk Janzen, Lufthansa Group Vice President for Passenger Sales, The Americas. “Bringing a larger aircraft with greater capacity to this market, which has exponentially increased in popularity over the years, just made sense for the summer season. We remain committed to Denver and are excited that Lufthansa’s A380 will once again fly to the Mile High City in 2026.”

In addition to the return of the Airbus A380 to the skies above Colorado, 2026 will also mark two significant milestones for Lufthansa in Denver. In March 2026, Lufthansa will celebrate 25 years since the inauguration of nonstop service to Frankfurt Airport (FRA), and Lufthansa will be recognized as the longest-tenured carrier offering nonstop flights between Denver and continental Europe. And May 2026 will mark 10 years since the 2016 launch of Lufthansa’s nonstop DEN-MUC flights.