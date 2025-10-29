Lima to Host 2026 ACI-LAC/WAGA Event Highlighting Latin America's Aviation Growth

Airports Council International (ACI) World announced that Lima Airport will host the ACI Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC)/World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA) from 25–29 September 2026 in Lima, Peru.

WAGA is the most important global gathering of airport leaders. It brings together senior executives from across the aviation ecosystem to advance solutions in capacity, safety, passenger experience, sustainability, and airport economics.

Why Lima, why now

The Latin America and the Caribbean region is forecasted to reach ~789 million passengers in 2025 (+4.1% YoY), propelled by strong leisure demand, low-cost carrier expansion, and growing intra-regional connectivity—momentum that underscores Lima’s role as a strategic hub for ideas and investment.

Leader quotes

ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci said: “Joining forces with ACI-LAC and Lima Airport to convene the global airport community reflects ACI’s commitment to pairing global ambition with regional strength. Latin America and the Caribbean is one of aviation’s most dynamic frontiers—advancing smart infrastructure, biometrics-enabled journeys, and ambitious sustainability initiatives—positioning Lima as a compelling stage for what’s next.”

ACI Latin America and the Caribbean Director General Rafael Echevarne said: “Lima is a gateway to one of the world’s most dynamic aviation regions. Hosting WAGA here in 2026 is a recognition of Peru’s growing role in global connectivity and a celebration of Latin America and the Caribbean’s leadership in airport innovation, sustainability, and passenger experience. We look forward to welcoming the world to Lima.”

Lima Airport Chief Executive Officer Juan José Salmón said: “We are honored that Lima has been chosen to host the world’s foremost airport gathering. This recognition reflects the joint commitment of the country, the concessionaire, and all stakeholders across Peru’s aviation ecosystem to make Jorge Chávez an international benchmark for excellence. Lima stands ready to welcome the world—not only as a hub of connectivity, but as a symbol of efficiency, innovation, and collaboration shaping the future of aviation in Latin America.”

Highlights from this year’s event: the ACI North America & ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition

The selection of Lima as the next host was announced today at this year’s Assembly in Toronto. Key highlights of the 2025 event include:

Global gathering: Over 2,500 attendees from around the world.



Thought leadership: dozens of panels and sessions with insights from top executives on the topics of cybersecurity, infrastructure upgrades, workforce development, and the evolving passenger journey.



High-profile keynotes:

Col. Chris Hadfield — first Canadian Commander of the International Space Station; decorated astronaut and test pilot; bestselling author; global advocate for innovation, leadership, and exploration.

David Frum — political analyst; writer at The Atlantic; New York Times bestselling author; former speechwriter to President George W. Bush; and prominent voice on global politics and policy.



Extensive show floor: 180 exhibitors showcasing the latest airport innovations.

Save the date: 25–29 September 2026, Lima, Peru. Registration, agenda, and exhibition details will follow.