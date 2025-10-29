Frontier Airlines Expands Service to New Orleans for Mardi Gras 2026

Let the good times roll! Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) is making travel to New Orleans for Mardi Gras more convenient and affordable by adding 12 new routes and increasing service frequency on existing routes during the month of February 2026. From February 12 to 22, America’s Low Fare Airline will fly nonstop to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) from 22 airports, enabling more consumers from across the United States to enjoy New Orleans’ famous Mardi Gras festivities in person.

“Mardi Gras is one of the most iconic celebrations in the U.S. and we are excited to provide celebrants from across the country with easy, affordable access to the Big Easy this February,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check www.flyfrontier.com for additional details.

