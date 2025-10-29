ACI-NA Honors Visionary Leaders David Edwards and Daren Griffin for Industry Innovation

Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA), the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada, for the first time named two recipients, David Edwards and Daren Griffin, for the 2025 of the Excellence in Visionary Leadership Award. The award, which honors outstanding leadership and innovative vision within the aviation industry, was presented on Sunday, October 26, at the 2025 ACI-NA & ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition in Toronto, Ontario.

“Daren Griffin and Dave Edwards truly embody what it means to be a leader in the aviation industry,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “Through their dedication and hard work, we’ve seen both the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority transform, not only advancing their cities’ communities, but the airport industry at large. David Edwards and Daren Griffin, along with their teams, have driven forward countless initiatives that enhance the safety, efficiency, and comfortability of the travel experience for all passengers. I can think of few more deserving of this recognition than these two professionals.”

David N. Edwards, Jr., President and CEO at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is recognized for his leadership and extensive contributions to the airport industry.

David Edwards, has more than thirty years’ experience in airport management with strong credentials in the areas of business development, properties, governmental affairs, operations, and international marketing. Edwards has served as the President/CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District since July 2009 and has been recognized for his innovative and entrepreneurial leadership of the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP).

During Edwards’ tenure, the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District has experienced unprecedented growth and transformation. District revenues have increased from $18.9 million to $72.2 million, while annual passenger enplanements rose from 636,987 to 1,447,797. Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has also emerged as a top 25 cargo airport in the United States based on international trade value and volume. During his tenure, Edwards attracted new carriers including Southwest Airlines, Avelo Airlines, and Breeze Airways, and launched the airport’s first nonstop service to the West Coast, achieving the greatest number of airlines and nonstop destinations in the airport’s history.

More than $400 million in infrastructure investments have been implemented under his direction, including the Wingspan terminal modernization project, expansion of cargo facilities, new public parking structures, major roadway enhancements, a new fuel farm, corporate hangars, airfield improvements, and the growth of the GSP International Logistics Park. Edwards also introduced new business models to strengthen operations, such as forming Cerulean Commercial Aviation to oversee general aviation, cargo, and fueling operations, and transitioning food and beverage services to a management contract to enhance customer experience.

Additionally, Airport District staffing grew from 85 to 240 full-time employees, establishing GSP as one of South Carolina’s top 50 employers. Reflecting these accomplishments, GSP has been recognized by its passengers as the Best Airport in North America for three of the past four years.

“To be recognized with the ACI-NA Visionary Leadership Award at this point in my career is both humbling and deeply meaningful. I’ve always believed that great airports are built by great people, and I’ve been privileged to lead some of the best,” said David Edwards. “I’ve been fortunate to spend my career building airports that connect people, strengthen communities, and embrace innovation.”

Daren Griffin, President and CEO at Reno-Tahoe International Airport was recognized for his leadership and extensive contributions to the airport industry. Daren Griffin became President and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) on August 3, 2020, following a nationwide search. With an annual operating budget of nearly $74 million, he leads Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and Reno-Stead Airport (RTS), overseeing strategic growth, infrastructure investment and operational excellence to support northern Nevada’s expanding economy.

Under Daren’s leadership, RTAA launched the MoreRNO Infrastructure Program, the largest transformation in the airport’s history. This multi-year, $1+ billion initiative includes expanding and modernizing RNO’s terminal facilities, constructing a new Ground Transportation Center (GTC) through the airport’s first-ever public-private partnership (P3) and building a state-of-the-art Police and Airport Authority Headquarters to support long-term operational needs. Backed by a $238 million bond issuance, MoreRNO is designed to enhance the passenger experience, streamline operations and position RNO for the region’s continued growth.

“I’m honored to receive the Visionary Leadership Award and grateful to ACI-NA for this recognition from my peers across the industry,” said Daren Griffin, President/CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “From day one, my vision for the Reno-Tahoe International and Reno-Stead airports has been to think big for northern Nevada and to invest boldly in infrastructure, innovation and, most importantly, our people. Visionary leadership is about believing in what’s possible, even when others say it can’t be done. I’m proud of how far we’ve come and excited for what’s ahead.”

The Excellence in Visionary Leadership Award was presented during the 2025 ACI-NA & ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition, which brings together airport and aviation professionals from across globe to discuss and advance key industry issues.