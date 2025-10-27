Tri-Cities Airport Celebrates Launch of Alaska Airlines Flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport

The Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) celebrated a milestone last night as Alaska Airlines’ nonstop service between Pasco and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) officially took flight. With this new route, Alaska Airlines now connects PSC travelers directly to two Los Angeles area airports, Hollywood Burbank and Los Angeles International (LAX), expanding options for both business and leisure travel.

The daily year-round service is operated on a 76-seat Embraer 175, featuring a three-class cabin with First Class and Premium Class options. Alaska Airlines is currently the only carrier offering a nonstop flight between Pasco and Hollywood Burbank.



“Today’s inaugural flight is an exciting moment for the Tri-Cities Community,” said Buck Taft, Tri-Cities Airport Director. “Hollywood Burbank is a proven destination and the addition of daily service on Alaska Airlines will provide our travelers with even more flexibility when heading to Southern California, whether for work, vacation, or to visit loved ones. We’re thrilled to see this route take off.”

PSC continues to see substantial growth following record-breaking passenger numbers in both 2023 and 2024. The nonstop service to Burbank further emphasizes PSC’s role as a vital transportation hub for not just the Tri-Cities area but all Southeastern Washington.

Tickets for Alaska’s new PSC–BUR route are available now at alaskaair.com.