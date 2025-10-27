Embross Expands Western Canada Airport Technology with CUPPS Deployments

Embross, a global provider of passenger self-service and airport technology, is broadening its presence across Western Canada with new system deployments at Edmonton, Victoria, and Kelowna airports.

The integration of Embross advanced Odyssey Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) will see each airport benefit from a modernized passenger processing environment that supports streamlined operations and shorter wait times, which will enhance the traveler experience.

Each installation has been tailored to reflect the size, passenger volumes, and infrastructure of each airport. At Edmonton International Airport, one of the country’s busiest travel hubs, which serves almost 8 million passengers a year, Embross has introduced more than 200 common use workstations and a suite of self-service kiosks. In Victoria International Airport, 22 new kiosks and new CUPPS positions have been deployed throughout the airport as part of a wider upgrade to the airport’s check-in and passenger processing areas. Meanwhile, in Kelowna International Airport, the new CUPPS and CUSS systems will support an expanded terminal layout and future growth plans.

Joey Campbell, Head of Commercial, Americas at Embross, says: “2025 has been a landmark year for Embross in Canada. Securing three new CUPPS and CUSS airport deployments, and displacing three major legacy providers, reflects the trust placed in our ability to deliver flexible, future-ready airport technology at any scale.

“We’re proud to work alongside airports that are taking a forward-looking approach to passenger service. These projects show how collaboration can make a tangible difference, improving passenger flow, reducing wait times, and enabling airport teams to operate more efficiently and responsively to passenger needs.”

Through its work in Western Canada, Embross continues to strengthen its commitment to supporting regional aviation growth and to helping airports enhance their passenger experience. For more information on how Embross supports regional aviation development, visit: www.embross.com