Structuring Airport Development Concessions: Best Practices and Global Case Studies

Amid record air travel growth, Airports Council International (ACI) World and ACI Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC) released Airport Development Concessions Agreements: Global Approaches and Guidelines for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). The resource provides clear, practical guidance on structuring and implementing private-sector involvement at airports for concessionaires, investors, lenders, advisors, governments, and grantors.
Today, more than 850 airports in over 90 countries involve private-sector participation, and investment continues to expand, with 132 transactions at various stages in the global pipeline as of January 2025. Increasingly, concessioning of airport assets has become a widely used model to finance long-term infrastructure and deliver major operational improvements across most regions—underscoring the need for clear, globally informed guidance.
“Airports are vital to connectivity, trade, and social and economic development—and as demand grows, governments face real fiscal constraints to provide necessary, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure required to meet this demand,” said ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci. “Well-structured public-private partnerships and concessions can mobilize investment, improve efficiency, and deliver world-class infrastructure, while safeguarding the public interest. ACI remains neutral on ownership choices; what matters is transparent governance, balanced risk allocation, and long-term value for passengers, airlines, and communities.”
“These guidelines are built on decades of experience across our region and beyond,” said ACI Latin America and the Caribbean Director General Dr. Rafael Echevarne. “They offer governments and investors a clear, practical framework to structure airport partnerships that are transparent, resilient, and focused on long-term value for passengers, communities, and economies.”
What the guidelines cover
Today, more than 850 airports in over 90 countries involve private-sector participation, and investment continues to expand, with 132 transactions at various stages in the global pipeline as of January 2025. Increasingly, concessioning of airport assets has become a widely used model to finance long-term infrastructure and deliver major operational improvements across most regions—underscoring the need for clear, globally informed guidance.
“Airports are vital to connectivity, trade, and social and economic development—and as demand grows, governments face real fiscal constraints to provide necessary, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure required to meet this demand,” said ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci. “Well-structured public-private partnerships and concessions can mobilize investment, improve efficiency, and deliver world-class infrastructure, while safeguarding the public interest. ACI remains neutral on ownership choices; what matters is transparent governance, balanced risk allocation, and long-term value for passengers, airlines, and communities.”
“These guidelines are built on decades of experience across our region and beyond,” said ACI Latin America and the Caribbean Director General Dr. Rafael Echevarne. “They offer governments and investors a clear, practical framework to structure airport partnerships that are transparent, resilient, and focused on long-term value for passengers, communities, and economies.”
What the guidelines cover
- State of the airport development concessions industry
- Comprehensive guidelines for preparing, negotiating, and managing airport development concession agreements — from feasibility to execution
- Risk identification and allocation frameworks for financial, operational, and demand risks
- Model clauses and templates for transparent, balanced partnerships
- Best practices in governance, performance monitoring, and dispute resolution
- Global case studies showcasing airport development concession models and lessons learned
- Guidance on sustainability and community value in airport development
Why it matters now
- Strengthens financial resilience through smarter partnerships
- Enhances transparency and long-term stakeholder alignment
- Reduces risk while driving sustainable growth
Today’s launch took place at the 2025 ACI North America (ACI-NA) & ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition in Toronto—hosted by Toronto Pearson International Airport, with Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport as supporting host. Bringing together over 2,300 delegates, the event is the leading global gathering of airport leaders, providing the platform to unveil the publication, developed with Mott MacDonald and Modalis Infrastructure Partners Inc.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates