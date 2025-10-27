Plaza Premium Group Expands Its Airport Hospitality Footprint Across the Americas

Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the global leader in integrated, 360-degree airport hospitality experiences and passenger service solutions, is fuelling Americas airport transformation with a dynamic wave of new launches, investments and destination experiences. With recent unveilings at New York JFK and the rollout of Vino Volo wine bars and restaurants across nearly 30 airports in partnership with Paradies Lagardère, PPG is placing traveller satisfaction and airport modernisation front and centre – and the momentum is only growing.

Plaza Premium Group’s network now spans 18 lounges across Canada, including 13 Plaza Premium Lounges, 1 Plaza Premium First and 4 operated in partnership with airline and financial institutions. In Brazil, the Group operates 12 lounges, comprising 5 Plaza Premium Lounges and 7 airline and financial institution lounges. In the United States, PPG currently operates 2 Plaza Premium Lounges, with 4 additional locations scheduled to open in 2026.

“At PPG, we’re reshaping airport hospitality, making comfort, convenience and value for global travellers everywhere. The rapid growth we’re achieving across the Americas and other global markets is proof of our team’s dedication to service and our commitment to elevating every journey,” said Mr. Song Hoi See, Founder & CEO.

Leadership, Investment & Innovation: Global and in North American

PPG’s story is one of visionary leadership, strategic investments, and continuous innovation. Over the past year, the Group’s leadership team – Song Hoi See, Founder & CEO, Jonathan Song, Chief Commercial Officer, and Pascal Bélanger, Americas SVP – have driven several key initiatives, including:

A $300M global investment programme focused on sustainability, robotics and digital guest services – from the adoption of OneTeco technology and AI-driven operational enhancements to the rollout of digital self-check-in kiosks across major international hubs.

Building on the success of the Visa Infinite Lounge at São Paulo International Airport, launched in 2022, PPG unveiled South America’s first Visa Infinite Privilege lounge this year – an exclusive, invitation-only retreat redefining the region’s premium travel experience.

Strategic partnerships with global financial institutions and airline partners to deliver co-branded, brand-centric lounge concepts tailored to today’s diverse, international travellers.

Expanding ESG innovation through AI-Powered Food Waste Management by Winnow, launched in Kuala Lumpur as part of the PPG’s sustainability strategy to reduce food waste across its kitchen operations. This initiative supports the Group’s commitment to responsible operations and will be progressively implemented across other key locations. Learn more about our recently released Sustainability Report here.

JFK: Flagship Lounges Establish New Standards

This autumn, PPG announced two upcoming premium lounges at the $9.5 billion New Terminal One, which is designed to set a new benchmark for traveller experience, capacity and international connectivity. New Terminal One’s vision is to create a world-class gateway befitting New York City, with exceptional amenities, operational innovation and world-class hospitality. As the only independent lounge operator in this flagship terminal, PPG directly supports the New Terminal One’s goals by giving all travellers access to exclusive, elevated spaces tailored for comfort, relaxation and seamless journeys.

Plaza Premium First: A tailored ultra-premium sanctuary with bespoke services, curated culinary experiences and unparalleled attention to detail, designed for those who expect more than the ordinary.

Plaza Premium Lounge Arrivals Hall: A first for New York arrivals, featuring VIP comfort, showers, concierge support, and seamless integration with ALLWAYS Meet & Assist.

Vino Volo Partnership: Offering a Wider Range of Airport Hospitality Experiences

The PPG and Paradies Lagardère’s Vino Volo network gives travellers even greater flexibility; a footprint of Vino Volo locations in nearly 30 airports, from coast-to-coast. “This collaboration is more than a footprint expansion; it’s a transformational partnership combining the strengths of PPG’s world-leading hospitality with Paradies Lagardère’s retail and F&B expertise. Together, we’re introducing a wider range of airport hospitality experiences, for North American travellers, while giving our airport partners unique solutions to enhance traveller satisfaction,” said Pascal Belanger, SVP Americas.

Travellers can access these Vino Volo locations with an exclusive digital Dining Pass.

DFW: The Anticipated Expansion that will Redefine Dallas Fort Worth

As the world’s third-busiest airport – welcoming nearly 90 million passengers annually – Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) is not only a global hub but also the home of PPG’s Americas headquarters, anchoring our regional strategy and a team of over 200 employees. In early 2026, PPG will unveil its first dual-lounge concept in the USA: Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge in Terminal D. These lounges will set a new standard for airport hospitality in Texas, offering international travellers unmatched personalised comfort, elevated culinary experiences, and seamless journeys from check-in to boarding.

Building on our integrated presence at DFW – combining lounge operation in Terminal D and Terminal E, with end-to-end passenger service across all terminals through ALLWAYS Meet & Assist – this expansion reinforces PPG’s role in enhancing service quality and traveller comfort at DFW.