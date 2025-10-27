Southwest Wyoming Airport Launches $1.4M Parking Upgrade and New Fee

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (RKS) will complete a $1.4 million parking facilities improvement project that includes new pavement, larger stalls, wider drive lanes, and improved lighting and security systems. The improvements are the final component of the multi-year $43.8 million Commercial Terminal Modernization Project.

The reconstruction of RKS’s improved parking facilities is scheduled to finish in late October, and a new $6 per day parking fee will be implemented in early November. The new parking fee ensures that those who directly benefit from the airport’s services are also helping to fund them as well as the continued growth and long-term stability of commercial air service in Southwest Wyoming. Travelers will enjoy convenient cashless payment options, including credit, debit, and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet.

Why a Parking Fee? Supporting Local Service, Not Tax Burdens

Air service at RKS is not guaranteed, it is the result of sustained investment from the community and passengers alike. By choosing to fly local, travelers strengthen the economic justification for airlines to serve Southwest Wyoming and help preserve critical connections for businesses, families, and visitors.

“In a time where local government revenues are decreasing and costs are increasing, it is important that those using the airport contribute to its upkeep and growth,” said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. “Every ticket purchased out of Rock Springs and every parking fee paid is a reinvestment in the future of local air service. This reduces the airport’s reliance on limited city and county tax dollars while ensuring that the airport keeps pace with modern safety, security, and service requirements.”

Reinvesting in Facilities and Services

The new parking fee directly supports:

Law enforcement and emergency personnel support for every commercial flight

Staffing and upkeep of the new terminal and parking lot

Air service development efforts to secure and expand airline options

Enhanced parking experience, including larger parking stalls, wider lanes, improved lighting, and new security systems

With 27 consecutive months of passenger growth and a 38% year-over-year increase in enplanements, the demand for air service is clear. This fee ensures the airport can continue to meet that demand in an economically sustainable manner.

Affordable, Convenient, and Competitive

Even with the new fee, RKS offers one of the most affordable parking rates in the region—far below other airports where rates can reach $60 per day. In fact, the new fee is half that of the cheapest option at Salt Lake City, where the economy lot is over a half-mile and a shuttle ride away from the terminal. At RKS, the farthest parking space is no further than a Josh Allen touchdown pass from the terminal, making RKS both practical and cost-effective.

A Fee with Lasting Benefits

By contributing directly to the airport, travelers are helping ensure that future generations can enjoy reliable, affordable, and growing flight options from their hometown airport. Flying local keeps dollars, jobs, and opportunities in Wyoming—strengthening the economy while reducing reliance on taxpayer support.

For details about the new parking fee and construction updates, visit flyRKS.com or call 307-352-6880. Updates will also be posted on RKS’s social media channels.