Connico announces director promotion and two new hires, driving national growth

Tre Lohre, Analyst 1

Lohre is a recent graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a degree in aerospace engineering. During his internship with Connico, he gained hands-on experience supporting project teams both on and off-site, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, scheduling and project coordination. Now returning as an Analyst 1, Lohre will assist scheduling and phasing efforts, contributing his technical skills and analytical mindset to ensure the efficient delivery of projects.

These team advancements reflect Connico’s ongoing commitment to invest in its people and expand its expertise. By promoting proven leaders and welcoming back talented professionals, the firm continues to strengthen its foundation for sustainable growth and client satisfaction. As Connico evolves, its focus remains on delivering innovative solutions that enhance the performance of infrastructure nationwide.