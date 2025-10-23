Connico announces director promotion and two new hires, driving national growth

Connico, a leading national consultancy that services the aviation, civil, transportation, institutional, commercial and industrial markets, has promoted Usman Akram to Field Services Director and announced the additions of Kelly McFadzean as Senior Cost Specialist and Tre Lohre as Analyst 1. Their expertise will strengthen Connico’s ability to guide projects with on-site support, sharper cost insights and strategic counsel, ensuring clients make informed decisions at every stage of the construction process.
“At Connico, we hire for retirement, and these new roles reinforce our commitment to our team and clients,” said Sri Kumar, Connico president and CEO. “Usman’s promotion reflects his outstanding performance and commitment to excellence. We’re equally excited to welcome back Kelly and Tre, talented professionals who were previously part of the Connico team. Kelly brings extensive industry expertise, while Tre returns as a recent graduate whose internship demonstrated exceptional potential. Their decision to rejoin our team speaks volumes about the environment we’ve built and the future we’re creating together.”
Usman Akram, Field Services Director
Akram has more than 17 years of experience as a civil engineer and contract manager. This promotion recognizes his exceptional leadership and technical expertise on Connico’s aviation and infrastructure projects. In Akram’s new role, he’ll continue elevating our project quality, client trust and team development in the Field Services department. He’ll oversee project schedules and quality at a high level and continue to help Connico achieve its long-term business goals as a member of the senior leadership team.
Kelly McFadzean, Senior Cost Specialist
McFadzean previously joined Connico as a Cost Specialist in 2022 and brings 30 years of experience in the construction industry. He possesses a strong background in electrical maintenance, estimating and project management. In his role as a Senior Cost Specialist, McFadzean will leverage his technical knowledge and field experience to enhance Connico’s cost estimating processes and deliver precise, data-driven solutions for complex infrastructure projects.
Tre Lohre, Analyst 1
Lohre is a recent graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a degree in aerospace engineering. During his internship with Connico, he gained hands-on experience supporting project teams both on and off-site, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, scheduling and project coordination. Now returning as an Analyst 1, Lohre will assist scheduling and phasing efforts, contributing his technical skills and analytical mindset to ensure the efficient delivery of projects.
These team advancements reflect Connico’s ongoing commitment to invest in its people and expand its expertise. By promoting proven leaders and welcoming back talented professionals, the firm continues to strengthen its foundation for sustainable growth and client satisfaction. As Connico evolves, its focus remains on delivering innovative solutions that enhance the performance of infrastructure nationwide.
