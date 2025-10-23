Porter Airlines Celebrates 19 Years of Innovation and Growth

Porter Airlines is marking its 19th birthday, celebrating nearly two decades of growth, innovation and its ongoing mission to elevate economy travel across North America.

In the past 12 months, Porter has:

Grown to more than 4,300 team members, an increase of 400

Expanded its fleet to include 48 Embraer E195-E2 jets, making Porter the world’s largest operator of this aircraft type, with up to 100 jets on order

Maintained a total fleet size of 77, including 29 De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft

Added 20 new routes (current total 87) and seven new destinations (current total 45)

For the first time, Porter is expanding its footprint beyond Canada and the U.S. in 2025. This winter season, Porter is launching flights to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, with 13 routes from four Canadian airports. The airline also introduced significant service from Hamilton International Airport in June 2025, becoming the only airline operating scheduled flights from all three major Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area airports: Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Hamilton.

Porter was initially established at Billy Bishop Airport, where it continues to enhance regional connectivity across Eastern Canada and key U.S. destinations. It is the largest airline at this airport, with flights connecting 15 non-stop routes. This complements an expanding North American presence at Toronto-Pearson, Hamilton, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.

As the first North American airline to offer an elevated economy service inclusive of no middle seats, free beer and wine served in glassware, and complimentary premium snacks on every flight. Porter has set the standard for a more enjoyable travel experience for all passengers since its founding 19 years ago.

This is being recognized globally with awards such as:

APEX - Top 3 Regional Airlines in the World

SkyTrax - Best Regional Airline North America

USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards - Best Economy Class

Baxter Media Agents’ Choice Awards - Favourite Airline - Economy Class

PAX International - Most Improved Airline in North America

“Our team members are the driving force behind our continued growth and success,” said Michael Deluce, CEO, Porter Airlines. “Over the past 19 years, we’ve led the way by introducing meaningful customer experience benefits that others are replicating, while creating even more opportunities for our people and more choices for passengers. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished, so far, and look forward to greater successes as we enter our 20th year.”

Another example of the airline’s significant national presence is the launch of the BMO VIPorter Mastercard lineup earlier this year, offering Canadians a new way to build travel rewards with immediate frequent flyer benefits and industry-leading earn rates. At the same time, the expansion of airline partnerships, including Air Transat, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, is enhancing connectivity and travel options for passengers beyond Canada.

More on Porter’s continued growth is available at flyporter.com