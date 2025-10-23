Groundbreaking of Reno-Tahoe Airport's New Ground Transportation Center and Rental Car Facility

Elected officials and community leaders, representatives from the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA), the rental car industry, Conrac Solutions, Meridiam, and other project stakeholders broke ground on the new Ground Transportation Center and Consolidated Rental Car Facility at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). The 440,000-square-foot facility will serve as a cornerstone of the airport’s $1 billion MoreRNO Infrastructure Program, transforming passenger access to ground transportation and enhancing the customer experience. Opening is scheduled for 2028.





“This project embodies our vision for RNO – to be a driver of progress for our region through smart, forward-looking investments,” said Daren Griffin, President/CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “By working together with Conrac Solutions and Meridiam, we’re creating a facility that will redefine how passengers move through our airport and support the continued growth of our region through the MoreRNO program.”





The $299 million privately financed project brings all rental car operations and ground transportation providers into a single, on-airport location with direct pedestrian access from baggage claim via a covered walkway. Levels two through four of the facility will house 24 fueling stations, six car washes, and 300 staging and storage spaces servicing up to 10 rental car brands. All ground transportation operators, including local hotel and casino shuttles, buses to Lake Tahoe, taxis, Uber, Lyft, Turo, and others, will be located on the ground floor. Additional public parking will be made available by relocating rental car vehicles from the airport public parking garage. The new facility will also be electric-vehicle enabled.





“The Ground Transportation Center and our collaboration with the RTAA exemplify how private investment and public-private partnerships can play a vital role in delivering critical airport infrastructure,” said Omri Gainsburg, COO Americas, Meridiam, which is providing the full equity investment. “Meridiam is proud to support the modernization of Reno-Tahoe International Airport and enhance the passenger experience. From breaking ground to long-term maintenance, we’re committed to advancing sustainable mobility solutions that will benefit the region for decades to come.”





Leveraging Conrac Solutions’ tenant development approach and a 30-year ground lease with the RTAA, the project will be delivered through a structure that minimizes the impact to the RTAA’s balance sheet and requires no local taxpayer funding, preserving airport credit capacity for future investments. The project’s community investment includes nearly 60 percent of total direct costs and more than a third of total project costs contracted with local businesses. In addition, apprentice participation is targeted at 15 percent, surpassing the State of Nevada’s 10 percent goal on public works projects.





“Today’s groundbreaking is a milestone not only for Reno-Tahoe International Airport, but also for Conrac Solutions, Meridiam, and our partners,” said Conrac Solutions Chief Development Officer Amy Barnes. “Through private financing and a progressive design-build approach, we incorporated the needs of stakeholders and will deliver a nationally recognized project that includes finance, design, build, operations, and long-term major maintenance. This new facility will be energy-efficient and future-ready, supporting the Airport’s MoreRNO program and benefiting travelers, the rental car industry, and the broader community.”