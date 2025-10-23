CLEvolution Continues as Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Partners with Three Firms to Advance Terminal Modernization Development Program

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is set to begin the first phase of its multi-year Terminal Modernization Development Program, known as CLEvolution, in late October.

“The launch of CLEvolution marks a transformative moment for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and for our entire city,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “This next phase of the modernization plan and the upcoming improvements will not only support our region’s growth but also reaffirm Cleveland’s commitment to innovation and accessibility. We are excited to deliver our visitors and residents a first-class experience.”

Partnering with the right firms and organizations to support this crucial work is an important next step, and CLE is proud to announce a series of strategic collaborations that will help bring these transformative projects to life. Together, these partnerships will ensure the airport’s modernization program advances efficiently, sustainably, and with the passenger experience at its core.

As part of this effort, CLE is advancing a series of major landside improvements. The first project is the Gold Lot Parking Development which will add approximately 1,600 parking spaces by late 2026 or early 2027. Following that, a new 6,000 space parking garage, a new ground transportation center, along with a new and relocated RTA Station slated to open in 2029.

“We’re proving our commitment to moving this work forward by aligning with the right partners to bring our vision to life,” said Bryant L. Francis, Director of Port Control. “With the continued support of our airline partners and our shared focus on the future, we’re laying the foundation for a more modern, efficient, and passenger-focused Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.”

Jacobs will be providing program and construction management for CLE’s modernization initiative. Their team will oversee critical elements, including project controls, scheduling, and worksite safety, ensuring the program advances efficiently, sustainably, and with the passenger experience at its core.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Katus Watson said, “CLEvolution is a powerful statement of CLE’s ambition to transform and revolutionize the travel experience for residents and visitors. As Engineering News-Record’s top-ranked aviation firm, Jacobs brings deep experience at 25 of the busiest U.S. airports. With smarter design, expanded amenities and a seamless flow, we’re helping deliver an airport experience that matches the pride and hospitality of the city itself and transforms the passenger journey from curb to gate.”

Shook Construction is leading the build of the new Gold Lot, the first major project in the CLEvolution program. This project will add approximately 1,600 parking spaces by late 2026 or early 2027, setting the foundation for future landside improvements and easing parking access for travelers as modernization progresses.

“We feel a special connection to this project. Cleveland Hopkins just celebrated its centennial anniversary, and Shook will turn 100 next year,” said Matt Danis, Shook Vice President and Great Lakes Regional Manager. “With nearly a century of experience behind us, Shook is proud to build on our legacy as we bring our expertise to the project. As the construction manager in the redevelopment plan’s first step, we’re also ready to set the standard of utilizing Cleveland-based resources and offering meaningful opportunities to a local pool of workers. That commitment reflects Shook’s Mission: To Dramatically Improve the Communities We Serve.”

CLE Connection Group is partnering with the airport to deliver an entirely new, state-of-the-art parking and public transportation structure. Their work will enhance passenger access and mobility, creating a more seamless arrival and departure experience while serving as a cornerstone of CLE’s modernization journey.

“We’re proud to partner with the City of Cleveland on this transformative infrastructure initiative. As part of the CLE Connection Group – a design-build team of Gilbane Building, Donley’s, Next Generation Construction, Independence Excavating, Vocon, Pickard Chilton, Osborn Engineering, DESMAN, and GFT – we’re bringing together a strong, local, diverse team to deliver a modern, efficient, and connected experience for travelers and the community. This project will be a great example of collaboration in action, and we’re excited to support the City’s long-term vision every step of the way,” said Kyle Merrill, Principal-in-Charge, CLE Connection Group (CCG).

Guests will be able to follow the progress of the project by visiting www.itsaclevolution.com.