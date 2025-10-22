Hartsfield-Jackson Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announced the appointment of five senior leaders to key executive positions. These appointments are part of ATL’s ongoing organizational realignment to enhance accountability, improve collaboration, and position the Airport for continued success as a global aviation leader.

“Strong and competent leadership is essential to the success of any organization, and I am confident these individuals will help us build on ATL’s legacy of excellence,” said ATL Airport General Manager Ricky Smith. “Each of them brings relevant business acumen and a proven commitment to public service, and together they strengthen our ability to deliver for the millions of people and businesses who rely on this Airport every day.”

The new appointments include:

Diana Léon Brown, Deputy General Manager, Marketing & Air Service Development

Brown directs marketing, public relations, communications, international affairs, and air service development activities. With more than 25 years of industry-related experience, she previously served as Chief of Staff at Maryland Aviation Administration, where she led marketing, communications, air service development, and governmental affairs for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. She holds a B.A. in Social Science & Economics from Harvard University and an MBA in International Business, Finance & Marketing from The George Washington University.



Leticia Caviness, Assistant General Manager, Business Engagement

Caviness leads airport-wide initiatives to expand small business engagement that drives economic growth across the region. She holds an MS in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from University of California, Berkeley.

Krystel T. Davis, Deputy General Manager, Administration & People Strategy

Davis oversees talent management, workforce development, workplace safety, and employee services. With over 20 years of industry experience, she previously served as Director of Human Resources for the Maryland Aviation Administration, where she led human capital initiatives for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Davis holds an MBA from Loyola University Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bryant & Stratton College, and she is SHRM-CP certified.

Augustus “Gus” Hudson, Deputy General Manager, Airport Operations

Hudson will oversee Airport Operations, bringing nearly three decades of experience in emergency management and aviation security. He joined Hartsfield-Jackson in 2005 as a security manager and advanced to Assistant General Manager of Emergency Management. Hudson has led major initiatives including the development of the Centralized Command and Control Center and has served on numerous national aviation and emergency management committees. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Hudson holds a master’s degree in information systems from Nova Southeastern University and multiple professional certifications.

Audria Borders-King, Special Assistant to the Airport General Manager

Borders-King supports executive priorities and leads development of strategic initiatives for the Department including strategic planning, organizational development, and process improvement. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M University, an MBA from Christian Brothers University, and a Doctor of Business Administration from Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Prior to joining ATL, she served as Principal Consultant at Dynamic Borders, LLC, advising organizations on strategy execution and operational improvement, and held operations and academic roles at Morehouse College.

Tyronia Smith, Deputy General Manager for Revenue Development & Management

Smith is responsible for parking/ground transportation, food and retail, rental car, terminal advertising, and airline affairs. A former senior counsel for Hartsfield-Jackson and experienced legal professional, Smith has more than 20 years of industry-related experience. She holds a bachelor’s and juris doctorate from Wake Forest University and is a Certified Member with AAAE. She also serves on executive boards within the legal and public finance communities and is recognized for driving revenue growth, partnership development, and enterprise-wide professional development.