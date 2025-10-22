Moore County Airport Authority Welcomes New Leadership for Growth and Development

The Moore County Board of Commissioners has announced two appointments to the Moore County Airport Authority: the appointment of Randy Saunders as a new member and the reappointment of Dr. Mike Jones for his third term. Both individuals bring extensive leadership, business, and community experience to the Authority as it guides the airport through an exciting period of growth and development.

Saunders is a Moore County native, entrepreneur, community leader and is a partner in Provision Ace Hardware in Southern Pines, NC, the largest Ace Hardware store in the country He also owns Imports Exclusive, a global wholesale pottery business that distributes custom pottery worldwide.

Saunders brings significant public service experience to the board, having served as a Moore County Commissioner from 2012 to 2016, including two terms as Co-Chair. His unique combination of business leadership and government experience provides valuable insight as the Airport Authority navigates future opportunities for economic expansion.

Saunders’s businesses are located adjacent to airport property, giving him a close perspective on its role in local commerce.

“The airport is an important part of the county’s positive growth,” Saunders said. “Commercial air service is welcome and should focus on being convenient and affordable for the citizens of Moore County. The county has changed dramatically, and the airport needs to grow along with it.”

Saunders served on the visioning committee for the Moore County airport that reviewed design elements for the new general aviation terminal with construction planned for 2026. He credited the airport’s leadership and the Authority’s teamwork as key to the airport’s ongoing success.

Saunders resides in Whispering Pines, the closest residential community to the airport, with his wife Jill. They have four children, including twin daughters and two sons.

Dr. Jones has been reappointed to the Airport Authority after previously serving from 2015 to 2023, including two years as Chairman. He holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a specialization in airport governance and currently works as a consultant with Swelbar-Zhong, advising general aviation airports nationwide on financial performance and operational efficiencies.

A lifelong aviator, Dr. Jones has been a licensed pilot for more than 30 years and owns a six-seat Cessna 210 that has been based at Moore County Airport for 25 years. His leadership and advocacy have helped increase the airport’s annual

economic impact from $47 million to more than $120 million.

Dr. Jones has also made a remarkable contribution to youth aviation education. For over 25 years, he has volunteered his time and aircraft through the EAA Young Eagles program, flying more than 900 children ages 8–17—many experiencing flight for the first time. Several of those youth have since earned their pilot licenses, with some now serving as military and commercial pilots.

Quoting his late father, Dr. Jones emphasized the importance of first impressions for Moore County visitors arriving through the airport: “For so many of our visitors, the airport is the front door into Moore County. You only get one chance to make a good first impression. That is our goal.”

He added, “Airports are there to serve the whole community, not just pilots. Airports should be engines for economic development, create jobs, and serve the public with opportunities and special events.”

Dr. Jones joins the Authority as several major initiatives advance, including the potential return of commercial air service and the finalization of design plans for a new Fixed Base Operator (FBO) terminal building.

Dr. Jones and his wife, Annie Hallinan, reside in Southern Pines, where they remain active members of the community. His position on the Airport Authority is a volunteer role, requiring a

“We are honored to have Dr. Jones return to our Airport Authority for his third term and excited to welcome Randy Saunders as a new member,” said Adam Kiker, Chairman of the Moore County Airport Authority. “Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for aviation, while Randy offers a strong local business background and valuable governmental experience. Together, they strengthen our ability to guide the airport’s future with expertise and vision.”

Moore County Airport continues to serve as a hub for both aviation and community activity. The airport hosts quarterly American Red Cross blood drives and the annual Festival D’Avion airshow, among other events that ensure the airport remains a welcoming place for all residents—not just pilots.

With the appointments of Saunders and Dr. Jones, the Moore County Airport Authority is well-positioned to continue advancing its mission of economic growth, community engagement, and excellence in aviation service.