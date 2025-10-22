LaGuardia Airport Wins Back-to-Back Best U.S. Airport Awards from Forbes Travel Guide

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced LaGuardia Airport’s selection as the best airport in the United States for the second consecutive year by Forbes Travel Guide, which released its Verified Air Travel Awards today. Decided by an invitation-only panel of 9,000 luxury travel advisors and hospitality experts, the award recognizes airlines and airports committed to providing the world's best travel experiences. Today’s recognition is the latest in a long list of accolades given to LaGuardia throughout the course of the airport’s historic $8 billion transformation from what was once the nation’s worst airport into what is now its best.

“We’re delighted to celebrate LaGuardia’s second consecutive win as best U.S. airport, a testament to the impact of the public-private partnership behind its remarkable transformation. We applaud LaGuardia Gateway Partners, Delta Air Lines and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for their vision,” said Forbes Travel Guide CEO Hermann Elger. “We look forward to seeing that same ambition shapes the future of JFK through upcoming redevelopment, setting a new standard for air travel excellence in New York and beyond.”

LaGuardia Airport has been winning national and international accolades, including the coveted 2021 Prix Versailles from UNESCO recognizing LaGuardia as the best new airport in the world, since the first new passenger facilities started opening. Additional awards have included Skytrax world’s best new airport terminal: LaGuardia Terminal B in 2023, and the Airport Service Quality Award for best North American airport in the 25 million to 40 million passenger-category for 2023, based on consumer surveys.

“From the very start, our mission at LaGuardia Airport was to transform what was once the worst airport in the nation into an airport that would rival the best in the world that is also capable of handling the passenger volumes of the coming decades,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “Today’s award from Forbes Travel Guide is further proof that with our private partners, Delta Air Lines and LaGuardia Gateway Partners, we have created a new LaGuardia Airport that is something our entire region and country can be proud of.”

“This second consecutive annual award from Forbes Travel Guide, recognizing LaGuardia as the best airport in the nation, is affirmation of all the hard work and resources that the Port Authority and our partners have invested to reimagine what LaGuardia could become,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Today, we are no longer imagining what our airports can be – we are making our goal to create world-class airports across our region a reality.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the leadership and vision of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in helping create the public-private partnerships necessary to redevelop LaGuardia Airport and transform it into a paragon of world class travel,” said Suzette Noble, chief executive officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the manager and developer of Terminal B. “We are grateful to everyone in the LGA community who works day in and day out to fulfill our guiding mission of creating an airport experience that is second to none.”

“Being named the nation’s best airport by Forbes Travel Guide for the second year in a row is an incredible honor and a testament to the lasting impression LaGuardia has made in its transformation into a world-class gateway,” said Ryan Marzullo, managing director of New York corporate real estate at Delta Air Lines. “Delta is proud of our continued partnership with the Port Authority and LaGuardia Gateway Partners to deliver a state-of-the-art terminal that reflects our shared commitment to providing a premium travel experience for New Yorkers, New Jerseyans and visitors alike.”

Port Authority airports, including LaGuardia, Newark-Liberty International and JFK International, are undergoing a historic $30 billion transformation with the goal of creating world class and award-winning passenger facilities. Acclaim for Port Authority’s airports includes:

2025:

Forbes Travel Guide, nation’s best airport: LaGuardia Airport

Skytrax, best regional airport in North America

Airport Service Quality Award, best North American airport in its size class for 2024: LaGuardia Airport

Skytrax, 5-star rating: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

2024:

Forbes Travel Guide, nation’s best airport: LaGuardia Airport

Airport Service Quality Award, best North American airport in its size class for 2023: LaGuardia Airport

Skytrax, 5-star rating: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A

Skytrax, world’s best new airport terminal: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A

UNESCO's Prix Versailles for Exterior Design: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A

Business Traveller Magazine, nation’s best airport: JFK

2023:

Skytrax, 5-star rating: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Skytrax, world's best new airport terminal: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

American Society of Civil Engineers NJ, project of the year: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A

U.S. Green Building Council, LEED gold certification: Newark Liberty’s Terminal A and LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Rick Hansen Accessibility Certification, gold rating: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

2022:

National Academy of Construction, recognition of special achievement award: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

National Design-Build Institute of America, national award of excellence in aviation: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Urban Land Institute/NY excellence in civic development: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

2021:

UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, world’s best new airport terminal: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Conde Nast Traveler Hot List, best new way to travel: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Queens Chamber of Commerce Building Awards, best public work infrastructure and civil project: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

Municipal Art Society of NY masterworks award, best new infrastructure: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

US Green Building Council LEED gold v4 certification: LaGuardia’s Terminal B

2020: