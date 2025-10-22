Enhanced Travel Experience at OAK with New Booking Widget

Oakland International Airport introduces FlyMyAirport™, a new user-friendly widget on IFlyOAK.com that streamlines flight search, booking, and travel planning, offering access to numerous destinations worldwide.
Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) has introduced FlyMyAirport™, a new widget on OAK’s website that makes planning trips from OAK simpler than ever. The booking portal on IFlyOAK.com provides passengers with a reliable and user-friendly way to search and book flights, compare prices, and explore travel options. It simplifies the planning process by narrowing the search to display the best flight options to and from OAK, ensuring a hassle-free experience for travelers looking to make the most of their journey to and from the Bay Area.

“We are happy to introduce this accessible and easy to use service that allows passengers to quickly find the best travel options exclusively from OAK,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “FlyMyAirport™ is a solution that enhances the overall shopping experience by providing a seamless and efficient way to plan and book flights through OAK to anywhere in the world that your travel plans take you. It also helps our airport team understand more about passenger demand for routes.”

FlyMyAirport™ allows travelers to explore OAK’s 38 nonstop destinations and over 400 one-stop destinations all around the world with ease. Travelers can see which days of the week direct flights are available to specific destinations, ensuring flexibility in travel plans. Additionally, users can view the latest flight deals from OAK and search and book rental cars, hotels, and vacation packages all from IFlyOAK.com.

 

