Gardners Candies Accelerates Growth with New Retail and Airport Launches

Sales at legendary Pennsylvania chocolatier Gardners Candies are flying high as the brand continues its coast-to-coast expansion with the addition of almost 40 new U.S. and Canadian airport locations. Gardners Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bars and other treats also will soon be sold at New York City’s Moynihan Train Hall as well as resort casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Earlier this year Gardners products were introduced to travelers at more than 100 CIBO Express airport locations. Its Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bars, Peanut Butter Meltaway Grahams, Peanut Butter Pretzels, S’mores and O’s, which are OREO cookies covered with milk chocolate, will soon be available at Marshall Retail Group stores in these 17 airports:

Baltimore/Washington International

Chicago O’Hare International

Denver International

Detroit Metropolitan

Kansas City International

Los Angeles International

New York LaGuardia

Newark Liberty International

Orlando International

Phoenix Sky Harbor International

Portland International (Oregon)

Raleigh-Durham International

Ronald Reagan Washington National

Sacramento International

Salt Lake City International

San Francisco International

Vancouver International





In addition, Gardners products have been added to Marshall Retail Group’s shelves in New York City’s Moynihan Train Hall, the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

KeHE Distributors, LLC is the distributor.

“This is another important step in our effort to grow Gardners into a true national brand,” said Jim Westover, Gardners’ chief operating officer. “Interest among brokers, distributors and retailers is really taking off as they recognize there is great demand for our premium products.”

Gardners candies also are sold by retailers including Sheetz, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Giant Food Stores, CVS and other convenience stores. Sales in those outlets are up nearly 6% year-over-year.

Gardner’s national brand recognition also is growing online, with year-over-year internet sales up more than 13%.