LaGuardia Airport Launches B-INSPIRED STEM Grant to Empower Queens Youth

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the manager and developer of LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B, is excited to announce that applications are now open for the annual B-INSPIRED STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Grant program. The initiative, launched last year in collaboration with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, provides a $15,000 grant to a local nonprofit providing impactful STEM programming to the Queens community.

“LaGuardia Terminal B was built to be transformative – not just for travelers, but for the community we serve,” said Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “Through this grant, we’re proud to support local organizations that are sparking curiosity and opportunity in STEM for young people across Queens and helping build a stronger, more innovative future.”

“Through programs like the B-INSPIRED STEM Grant, we’re working with LaGuardia Gateway Partners to open doors to careers in aviation for students in Queens,” said Hersh Parekh, Port Authority Deputy Chief of Intergovernmental and Community Affairs. “We’re proud to support initiatives that inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, aviation professionals, and innovators – creating a lasting impact that extends far beyond the airport.”

Earlier this year, LGP and the Port Authority were proud to announce NYC FIRST, Inc. as the inaugural recipient of the B-INSPIRED STEM Grant. NYC FIRST, Inc, an organization dedicated to providing meaningful and joyful STEM and robotics programming citywide, employed the grant to resource its Queens-based robotics competitions, as well as teams at two Queens high schools – High School For Construction Trades, Engineering & Architecture and Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences.

B-INSPIRED STEM Grant program details:

· Eligibility: 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations located in or serving Queens, with established STEM programs

· Funding: $15,000 in non-restricted funds for program-related expenses

· Application process: Submissions will be accepted through the Terminal B website

· Timeline: Applications are due December 13, 2025; The grant will be awarded during Q1 2026.

The B-INSPIRED STEM Grant program aims to foster innovation and education in the Queens community, supporting organizations making a difference in STEM education. This program is in addition to the annual LaGuardia Redevelopment Summer STEM program in partnership with Queens Public Library, further demonstrating LGP's and the Port Authority’s commitment to STEM education in the borough.

For more information about the B-INSPIRED STEM Grant program and how to apply, please visit https://laguardiab.com/binspired.