Travel-Friendly Airports: Mamava’s 2025 List of Best US Airports for Breastfeeding

Mamava has released its 2025 ranking of the top airports in the US for breastfeeding parents, welcoming several newcomers to this year’s list. From Boston to Phoenix, airports coast to coast are stepping up their lactation amenities—showing growing momentum to make travel more comfortable and inclusive for breastfeeding families.

This yearly ranking puts a spotlight on airports making a dedicated effort to go beyond the conditions of the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Acts—which require all large, medium, and small hub airports to provide one lactation space in each terminal—to ensure a truly welcoming and accessible environment for breastfeeding and pumping parents.

“We’re seeing a clear shift: airports recognize that supporting breastfeeding travelers isn’t just a nicety—it’s an expectation,” said Sascha Mayer, co-founder and Chief Experience Officer of Mamava. “From large hubs to regional gateways, more airports are investing in spaces that reflect a deeper commitment to accessibility and family-friendly design.”

The Top 14 Airports for Breastfeeding Parents

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) For the second year in a row, ORD takes the top spot, providing a total of 20 lactation spaces: eight Mother’s Rooms and 12 Mamava pods, open 24/7. The airport also features vending machines with baby essentials and a Family Lounge play area. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) With ten Nurseries and six Mamava pods, SFO climbs to #2 in 2025 from #6 in 2024. Interactive “Kids’ Spots” are available in Terminals 2 and 3 for family entertainment. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Coming in at #3 this year, MCO offers 15 lactation spaces, including 11 Nursing Rooms and four Mamava pods across the airport, and family-friendly art experiences throughout.

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) When traveling through EWR, you’ll find 14 lactation spaces: Six Nursing Suites and eight Mamava pods, plus interactive play areas and art exhibits in Terminal A. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) Up two spots from last year, ATL provides 13 lactation spaces - all Mamava pods throughout six concourses. Logan International Airport (BOS) BOS provides 13 lactation spaces: Nine nursing rooms and four Mamava pods across four terminals. An interactive Kidport play area can be found in Terminals A, B, and C. Denver International Airport (DEN) Now with 12 lactation spaces, DEN joins the ranking for the first time. Travelers can find 11 Nursing Rooms and one Mamava pod throughout the airport. Plus, a new play area on Concourse C is open 24/7. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) JFK knows how to support traveling breastfeeding parents with 12 lactation spaces: Eight Mamava pods and four Nursing Rooms across six terminals at the mid-Atlantic airport. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Coming in at #9 for a second consecutive year, PHX provides six Mother’s Rooms and six Mamava pods, as well as a children’s play area and family-friendly parking. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) MSP makes the list of top-ranking airports for breastfeeding travelers for the first time with 12 lactation spaces and two play areas in Terminals 1 and 2. LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Moving from #8 in 2024 to #11 this year, LGA offers 12 lactation spaces: 11 Nursing Rooms and one Mamava pod. Make sure to check out the play area in Terminal B. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Since 2022, SEA has added three lactation spaces, bringing its total to 11, including four Mother’s Rooms, one Nursing Suite, and six Mamava Pods. The airport also offers a Children’s Play Area and vending machines with baby essentials. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) LAX provides ten nursing rooms across nine terminals. Plus, check out LAX Beach, a beach-themed playground located post-security in the Tom Bradley International Terminal.