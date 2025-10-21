DTW Supports Federal Workers with Free Meal Program During Government Shutdown

The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) has partnered with concessionaires at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to show appreciation and support to the dedicated federal workers currently impacted by the ongoing government shutdown. Federal employees who aid airport operations including Customs & Border Protection, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration can take advantage of a free food initiative starting Monday, Oct. 20.

The “Federal Employee Meal Program” is specifically designed for federal workers at DTW and Willow Run Airport (YIP) to spend up to $20 per day on food and beverage items at restaurants and retailers in the Evans and McNamara terminals. Concessionaires that sell food, beverages and snack-related items have agreed to participate.

“Although they are not being paid, our federal partners continue to stand beside us each day, committed to safety,” said WCAA CEO Chad Newton. “DTW’s concessionaires and the Airport Authority are pleased to be able to offer a small token of our appreciation.”

This program will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 31, unless a resolution to the federal government shutdown is achieved prior to that date.

The Airport Authority and concessionaires collaborated during the 2019 government shutdown to similarly support affected federal employees who worked at DTW and YIP without compensation.