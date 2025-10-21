San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President & CEO Kimberly J. Becker Announces Retirement

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) President and Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly J. Becker, announced that she will be retiring following a 40-year career in aviation.

“My decision to retire from the Airport Authority brings to close a challenging, fulfilling, and deeply rewarding 40-year career in the aviation industry,” said Kimberly Becker. “Aviation has taken me around the globe and given me the opportunity to make a difference in our community. Among my most meaningful achievements at SAN has been the opportunity to lead several transformative initiatives that have strengthened the Authority’s strategic position and expanded its impact across the region and industry. It has been a distinct privilege to contribute to the development and growth of SAN. I thank the Airport Authority Board of Directors led by Chair Gil Cabrera, along with our employees, business partners, customers, and community for allowing me to serve and leave SAN in such a strong position.”

“Kim’s impact on San Diego, the Airport Authority, SAN, and the aviation industry at large cannot be overstated,” said Gil Cabrera, Airport Authority Board Chair. “She has guided SAN through significant challenges and spearheaded a transformation that will enhance the customer experience for decades to come. It has been a privilege and honor to work with her. Kim’s legacy will be felt by all who have worked alongside her and benefited from her steady leadership. The Board wishes her the very best in her well-earned retirement.”

Since joining the Airport Authority in 2017, Ms. Becker has overseen substantial growth and development at San Diego International Airport (SAN). She has been responsible for the airport’s fiscal management and operational oversight, shaping the Airport Authority’s strategic vision while enhancing efficiency, customer service, and economic impact. Under her leadership, SAN has contributed nearly $12 billion annually in economic activity to the region.

Ms. Becker led several major capital improvement initiatives, including the $3.8 billion new Terminal 1 (New T1) program, which replaced the aging 1967 Terminal 1 with a larger, more efficient facility and numerous enhancements designed to improve the customer experience. The New T1 program is estimated to generate more than $4.5 billion for San Diego’s economy and create more than 25,000 jobs that pay $2 billion in wages to local workers.

During her tenure, SAN achieved record-high passenger growth, reaching 25 million travelers in 2024, expanding its nonstop network to more than 85 destinations worldwide, and making SAN a true intercontinental gateway, adding more service to international markets than ever before. Under her direction, SAN recovered from historic pandemic lows to achieve an average annual operating revenue growth of 21 percent and secure over $200 million in federal grants for critical infrastructure in 2024.

Under Kim’s leadership, SAN was recognized for its industry-leading environmental and sustainability initiatives, including becoming the second-ever carbon-neutral airport in North America.

Before joining the Airport Authority, Ms. Becker served as Director of Aviation for Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and held operations and environmental positions at Lockheed Air Terminal (now Hollywood Burbank Airport, BUR) and Teterboro Airport (TEB) in New Jersey.

Ms. Becker has been recognized as “Woman of the Year” by the San Diego Chapter of Advancing Women in Transportation, “Director of the Year – Large Hub Airports” by Airport Experience News, “CEO of the Year – Government” by the San Diego Business Journal, and San Diego Chamber of Commerce “Moving San Diego Forward” award.

The Airport Authority Board of Directors will initiate a global search for Ms. Becker’s successor. She will remain with the organization through March 18, 2026, to support a smooth transition.