Fraport Nashville Extends Concessions Management at BNA Through 2034

Fraport Nashville LLC, a subsidiary of Fraport USA Inc., and the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) have agreed on a five-year contract extension, continuing Fraport Nashville’s role as developer and manager of the acclaimed concessions program at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) into 2034.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. Our team in Nashville has aligned itself with the goals and vision of the Authority and is cultivating an environment that brings the real Nashville to the airport through flavors, brands, community and opportunity,” said Sabine Trenk, CEO Fraport USA Inc. “Since our partnership with MNAA began in 2018, it has been a privilege to support its vision of creating an authentic Nashville experience for millions of travelers at the airport. This extension further strengthens our collaboration and our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience through a concessions program that embodies the true spirit of Music City and Tennessee.”

Fraport Nashville and BNA were awarded the prestigious 2025 ACI-NA Richard A. Griesbach Award for Excellence in Airport Concessions. Since 2018, the team has transformed the concessions program, introducing nearly 100 new shops, restaurants, and services.