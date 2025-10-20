Capital Region Airport Commission Statement Regarding the Passing of Member and Former Chairman James M. Holland

It is with profound sorrow that members of the Capital Region Airport Commission share the news of the passing of our colleague and friend, James M. “Jim” Holland, a stalwart member of the Commission and a devoted public servant throughout Chesterfield County.

Mr. Holland’s service to this Commission spanned almost 14 years – first from January 1, 2008, through December 31, 2011, and again from January 13, 2016, until his passing this week. During this time, his steady leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and commitment to principled decision-making contributed significantly to the growth and resilience of Richmond International Airport (RIC).

In addition to his service on the Airport Commission, Mr. Holland was perhaps best known more broadly for his many years on the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, where he represented the Dale District for five terms and served three terms as board chair (2014, 2021, and 2024) as well as twice as vice chair (2010 and 2022). His colleagues described him as the longest-tenured supervisor at the time of his passing.

As chair of the Airport Commission from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025, Mr. Holland guided the Commission during a period of exceptional momentum. Under his leadership, the Commission passed more than fifty resolutions – many unanimously – to strengthen operations and advance strategic initiatives.

Among the highlights of his tenure were:

Approval of new concession improvements scheduled to arrive early in 2026.

Execution of a signatory airline use agreement with Breeze Airways.

Support for three Foreign-Trade Zone subzone applications to boost regional economic vitality.

Endorsement of BermudAir as the airport’s first international carrier in over a decade.

Negotiation and oversight of key property and lease agreements in collaboration with tenants and federal partners.

Beyond his many institutional accomplishments, Mr. Holland brought to every meeting a calm, thoughtful, and service-oriented presence. He was widely admired for his financial acumen (as a certified public accountant and a professor at VCU), measured judgment, and his steady hand in times of challenge or uncertainty.

His tenure coincided with record-setting years at RIC in both passenger and cargo traffic – milestones that he supported and celebrated in furtherance of the airport’s mission and love of the Commission’s work and of the people who helped deliver the record-setting results.

Yet perhaps what those of us who served with him remember most was his humility, his quiet kindness, and the respect he showed to others. He was generous to a fault with his time, open to listening, and ever mindful of the broader public interest.

On behalf of the Commission and its staff, we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judith, their children, and the extended family, as well as his many friends and colleagues across this region. We mourn the loss of a leader whose impact will continue to shape this airport, this community, and this region for years to come.

We will honor his memory by redoubling our commitment to the values he embodied—integrity, collaboration, and excellence in service.

May James M. Holland rest in peace and may his legacy endure.