Tony Bean Elected President of NWAAAE for 2025-2026

Tony Bean, A.A.E., Executive Director for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport (WA), was elected as President of the Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (NWAAAE) for 2025-2026. Founded in 1971, NWAAAE is an affiliate of AAAE, the world's largest professional organization representing the men and women who work at commercial and general aviation airports. Other key appointments to the Chapter’s Officers and Board of Directors were also finalized during the 54th Annual Conference held in Colorado Springs, Colorado.





Bean was one of five leaders elected by the NWAAAE Chapter membership during the 54th Annual Conference, which was held October 7-10 and hosted by the Colorado Springs Airport. Bean succeeds Andrew Martz, A.A.E., Assistant Airport Director for the Eugene Airport (OR), who becomes Immediate Past President.



Other new Chapter leaders elected by the NWAAAE membership are First Vice-President David Decoteau, A.A.E., Deputy Airport Director for the King County Int’l Airport/Boeing Field (WA); Second Vice-President Dustin Havel, A.A.E., Chief Operations Officer for the Jackson Hole Airport (WY); and Secretary/Treasurer Jeff Kloska, A.A.E., Director for the Colorado Air and Space Port (CO).



Members of the NW Chapter AAAE Board of Directors are Phil Adams, A.A.E., Chief of Operations for the Fairbanks Int’l Airport (AK); Lisa Corcoran, C.M., Chief Development Officer for the Spokane Airports (WA); Amber Judd, C.M., Airport Director for the Medford-Rogue Valley Int’l Airport (OR); Tony Lau, A.A.E., Project Manager for the Salt Lake City Dept. of Airports (UT); Caitlin Powell, MBA, LEED AP, Senior Project Manager & Aviation Market Lead for Swinerton (Portland, OR); Jeff Roach, A.A.E., Director of Aviation & Transit for the Billings Logan Int’l Airport (MT); and Ian Turner, A.A.E., Airport Director for the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (ID).