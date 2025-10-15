Honolulu Airport Implements Biometric System to Speed Up Border Processing

As the U.S. accelerates the rollout of biometric border automation across hundreds of airports, the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu has taken a major step forward with a new biometric arrivals system. Working with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) system, powered by SITA, is already cutting queues and making entry faster, smoother, and more secure.

Integrated with CBP’s Traveler Verification Service (TVS), the system allows U.S. citizens and, in future phases, permanent residents to process in under three seconds without compromising security. Early results show a 25% reduction in wait times and a 74% cut in processing time compared to the previous arrivals process across all airports that utilize the EPP system.

The deployment was carefully tested before going live at HNL in August. Face pods were first trialed in different locations using wireless connections, giving HDOT and CBP the flexibility to test passenger flows and confirm the most efficient layout before permanent installation.

“Across the U.S., border agencies are facing a dual challenge: rising passenger numbers and the need to maintain the highest levels of security,” said Shawn Gregor, President, Americas at SITA. “Biometrics are becoming the gold standard to solve both, and Honolulu is showing how this technology can deliver real results with shorter queues, faster processing, and a smoother journey for travelers. By working closely with HDOT and CBP, we’ve demonstrated how the right partnerships can help airports keep pace with national trends while addressing their local needs.”

“With SITA’s technology and our partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Enhanced Passenger Processing is improving the arrivals experience at HNL,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “The improvements in speed and efficiency benefit both passengers and staff, and the flexibility of the system means we can adapt as travel volumes continue to grow. This project shows how collaboration between government, airport, and technology partners can deliver real impact where it matters most — at the passenger journey.”

This deployment builds on earlier work with biometric exit systems at HNL and other U.S. airports, reinforcing SITA’s role as a trusted partner for airports seeking to balance secure borders with seamless travel.