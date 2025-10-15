Port Authority Partners with Boingo Wireless to Enhance Connectivity Across Transportation Hubs

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced a new long-term agreement with Boingo Wireless, an industry leader in 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, to deliver next-generation cellular and Wi-Fi networks across its expansive portfolio of properties, including airports, crossings, seaport facilities, PATH stations and the Midtown Bus Terminal. The agreement reflects the agency’s commitment to building a smarter, more connected regional transportation network that leverages technology to improve the passenger experience.

Under the competitive award, Boingo will significantly upgrade and expand 5G and Wi-Fi networks across Port Authority facilities. As the Port Authority advances its redevelopment work on some of the region’s most critical projects, Boingo’s work will help power secure, high-performance connectivity to provide a seamless, customer-first transportation experience across the region. Through the Port Authority’s two-decade-long partnership with Boingo, Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports now rank among the world’s best-connected airports.

“Connectivity is as essential to travel today as runways, railroads and roadways,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Our commitment to strengthening our digital infrastructure ensures that the millions of people who rely on our facilities each day experience secure, high-speed connectivity that keeps pace with modern expectations.”

“Through this new contract, we will deliver best-in-class free and fast Wi-Fi, impeccable cellular phone service, and superb connectivity on all fronts to all travelers at our facilities. In addition, our new data transmission capabilities provide top-grade connectivity for our ground service workers and other back-of-house partners,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “These across-the-board state-of-the-art technology upgrades will support customer service second to none at all of our facilities.”

Currently, independent speed tests place Newark Liberty and JFK second and third for median Wi-Fi performance among major airports worldwide, while LaGuardia has been recognized by Airports Council International survey results for strong passenger satisfaction that include the free Wi-Fi service.

Boingo’s work at Port Authority facilities dates back to 1999, when the agency first entered into a partnership with the company to install and maintain wireless connectivity infrastructure. The new agreement, approved by the Port Authority’s Board of Commissioners in June 2025, calls for substantial expansions and upgrades to neutral host 5G, Wi-Fi and private network infrastructure to meet modern, best-in-class speed, quality and security standards.

Under the new agreement, those services will continue to be provided for free to the traveling public. The agreement is set to run through 2038, with an option for the Port Authority to extend an additional five years to 2043.

“It’s an honor to connect New York and New Jersey’s landmark transportation systems with cutting-edge wireless networks that support the Port Authority’s vision for smarter operations, safer travel and a seamless passenger experience,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Boingo’s expertise in deploying multi-carrier DAS (distributed antenna systems), Wi-Fi and private networks in major airports and high-density environments ensures that these vital transportation hubs are equipped for the demands of today and tomorrow. Our networks are built to perform and built to delight customers, providing the wireless foundation that powers operations, drives innovation and creates a world-class journey for all who pass through.”

The agreement covers the following Port Authority facilities:

John F. Kennedy International Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

New York Stewart International Airport

PATH commuter rail stations

Midtown Bus Terminal

Holland Tunnel

Lincoln Tunnel

Port Newark-Elizabeth Port Authority Marine Terminal

Connectivity is critical to a 21st century travel experience by providing Internet connections to personal services such as mobile ticketing, mobile payments, phone calls, video streaming, biometric screening, security cameras and more. Across these locations, the Port Authority-designed and -operated converged cellular and Wi-Fi networks will support mission-critical operations, enhance public safety and elevate the passenger experience with fast, reliable connectivity. The neutral host network can support 5G and all major carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Designed with encryption, traffic segmentation and 24/7 monitoring, the networks also include advanced security features to safeguard travelers, data and infrastructure.

Boingo manages wireless networks at more than 130 airports and transportation hubs around the world, from New York to Los Angeles, London, Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco. Its solutions are built to scale, providing connectivity for small and mid-size airports and transit locations, as well as the world’s largest, most complex venues.