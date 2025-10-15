UAS Expands U.S. Customs Support with 5 New Airports in RSP Program

UAS International Trip Support (UAS) has announced the inclusion of five more airports to its U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Reimbursable Services Program (RSP) offering. They include King County International Airport - Boeing Field (KBFI), Minneapolis St Paul International (KMSP), Metropolitan Oakland International (KOAK), Boise Air Terminal Gowen Field (KBOI), and Great Falls International (KGTF).

This latest addition brings the total number of UAS RSP airports to 35.

As a member of the U.S. CBP Reimbursable Service Program (RSP), UAS can request and pay for CBP overtime services at approved U.S. entry ports where the hours of operation are limited. This greatly enhances operational flexibility and efficiency for UAS clients by empowering flights from overseas to directly reach their preferred destination on their preferred schedule, rather than being bound by CBP’s designated hours.

“Our clients appreciate the extra flexibility and freedom they enjoy through our RSP service offering. Our Houston team is standing by to make their operations even more efficient and seamless. And as experts in U.S. Customs and Border Protection procedures, we will ensure compliance and mitigate any impediments or challenges that could impact operations.” said Abdul Charafeddin, UAS Executive Vice President – Americas.

The U.S. airports where UAS can arrange RSP services for clients are as follows: