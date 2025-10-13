Frontier Airlines Returns to Tulsa With Launch of Nonstop Service to Denver

Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) made its return to Tulsa International Airport (TUL) with the launch of nonstop service to Denver International Airport (DEN). The service, operating twice per week, will affordably connect Oklahoma consumers to Frontier’s home state of Colorado and the many destinations it serves beyond.

To celebrate its return to Tulsa, America’s Low Fare Airline is offering fares starting at $29*.

“We are thrilled to be back in Tulsa, offering affordable nonstop service to Denver and connecting opportunities to many exciting destinations beyond,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “With the holiday and winter travel seasons just around the corner, now is the perfect time for consumers to plan their travel with America’s Low Fare Airline.”

“Today’s inaugural flight is a great example of how Tulsa continues to grow as a connected, accessible city,” said Stephanie Chester, Director of Marketing and Customer Engagement, TUL. “Frontier’s new service to Denver opens more doors for leisure and business travel, and expands affordable travel options for our community. We’re proud to celebrate this launch and look forward to a strong partnership ahead.”

Frontier Airlines last operated at TUL in March 2022.