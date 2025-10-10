Mezze Opens at LaGuardia Terminal B: A Modern Mediterranean Fast-Casual Experience

Left to Right: The teams from LaGuardia Gateway Partners and MSJ786 – Lisa Patch, Nazdat Khan, Alicia Pina, Jesus Cardoso, Mercedes Rendon, Karim Mohammad, Shezad Sayani, Neal Topiwala, Haseena Shamin, Suzette Noble, Adam Tijerina, Shamin Mohammad, Jose Ruano, Jamie Haviaris, Angelo Salgado, Moleins JeanLouis, John Bradley

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the manager and developer of LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B, announces the opening of the newest dining option for travelers and terminal employees: Mezze, a modern Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant. Owned and operated by MSJ786, a Queens-based airport operator, Mezze offers quick, high-quality meals for people on the go.

Mezze is halal-certified and serves wholesome, flavorful Mediterranean-inspired dishes made with fresh ingredients. The menu features gourmet sandwiches on rustic breads, hearty hot entrées, and fresh-baked pastries—providing convenient and satisfying options for guests moving through the terminal as well as employees working on site.

Mezze joins the popular fast casual restaurant Wendy’s as the second offering by operator MSJ786 and is a testament to LGP’s commitment to supporting local businesses.

“As we welcome Mezze to Terminal B’s variety of dining options, we’re elated to continue to foster an inclusive and equitable business community,” said Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “Mezze gives our guests and staff more choice and variety, with fresh, quick-service meals that fit their needs. It’s another step in ensuring Terminal B delivers both quality and convenience.”

With the restaurant’s addition, LGP continues to grow its diverse dining program reflective of New York’s vibrant food culture and commitment to traveler and employee experience.

Mezze is now open pre-security on Level 1, an especially convenient location for guests arriving at Terminal B from MTA buses and shuttles. For more information on Terminal B dining options, shops and more, please visit https://laguardiab.com/dine-shop-more#dine.