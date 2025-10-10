Infinity Aviation Group Expands Leadership with Scott Zimmerman Appointment

Infinity Aviation Group a general aviation firm with a fixed based operator (FBO) at Nashua Airport, today announced that veteran business aviation executive Scott Zimmerman joined the firm as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. With more than twenty years of business and financial experience in business aviation, Zimmerman will focus on driving the growth of Infinity Aviation Group, through mergers and acquisitions and facility development.

Zimmerman has held senior positions with business aviation companies including Jet Aviation, Leading Edge Jet Center, Hawthorne Global Aviation and Landmark Aviation. At Jet Aviation, he coordinated global corporate development initiatives guiding the inorganic deal process and worldwide growth strategy. At Leading Edge Jet Center, he served as VP Strategy and FP&A, building a premier network of FBOs, Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) service centers and aircraft charter. As Senior VP of Finance, at Hawthorne Global Aviation, Zimmerman helped grow the company from a start-up to more than $75 million in annual revenues with 250 employees.

“Scott is an incredibly valuable addition to our management team and has the right experience to help us expand to become of one the major business aviation providers in the industry,” said Steven Levesque, CEO of Infinity Aviation Group. “We have a strong track record of achieving success together at Leading Edge Jet Aviation and Hawthorne Aviation, and with our well-capitalized platform, Infinity is well-positioned to grow its national network of FBOs in the U.S.”

“This well-funded FBO venture is positioned to redefine the general aviation experience, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its growth and strategic direction,” said Zimmerman.

Infinity Aviation Group plans to acquire, improve and develop high quality general aviation infrastructure including FBOs and aircraft hangars. In June 2025, Infinity acquired the complex at Nashua’s Boire Field including hangars, fuel farm and general aviation terminal facilities at Nashua Airport (KASH), a public-use general aviation airport located 50 miles from downtown Boston.