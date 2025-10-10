Go Rentals Promotes Key Leaders to Drive Private Aviation Growth

Go Rentals, the leading car rental provider to the exclusive worlds of private aviation and elite hospitality, is pleased to announce the promotion of two key executives. Trissy Pickett has advanced from Vice President to Senior Vice President of Aviation Development and Industry Relations and Clair Joseph has been elevated from Vice President to Senior Vice President of Aviation Partnerships.

In her new role, Trissy will continue to lead Go Rentals’ nationwide growth, fostering expansion and innovation at premier private aviation terminals. With over twenty-five years of dedicated service to the aviation industry, nearly eleven of those with Go Rentals, Trissy has earned deep respect and admiration from colleagues and partners across the General Aviation community.

“This promotion is deeply meaningful to me because aviation has always been at the heart of our business, and my journey with Go Rentals,” said Pickett. “Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to build incredible partnerships across the FBO community, and I’m excited to continue strengthening those relationships and creating new ones in this role. My focus will be on expanding our footprint with FBO partners, driving measurable revenue growth by aligning our success with theirs, and increasing support for new markets through our Aviation Development Team. What sets Go Rentals apart is that we don’t see ourselves as just a vendor, we are a true partner in the success of every FBO we serve.”

Pickett also emphasized her passion for advancing women in aviation leadership: “For women in aviation leadership, and those aspiring to be, my advice is to lean into your perspective and voice. Leadership is about showing up, with consistency, vision, and care. Your voice matters, and success comes from lifting each other up.”

As Senior Vice President of Aviation Partnerships, Clair Joseph will oversee collaborative relationships and innovative partnership programs, further strengthening Go Rentals’ position as the preferred car rental solution for private aviation and luxury hospitality. Her expertise and commitment have consistently elevated the guest experience for clients and industry partners nationwide.

“This promotion reflects the partnerships and shared vision that define Go Rentals. Our commitment to white-glove, five-star service gives clients something money can’t buy — time. I’m proud to help elevate women in aviation and pave the way for the next generation of leaders who will continue redefining excellence across our industry.” said Joseph.

“These promotions recognize Trissy and Clair’s outstanding accomplishments, their dedication to our mission, and their leadership in driving Go Rentals’ continued success in the private aviation sector,” said Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals. “Their talents and teamwork ensure our clients receive the most personalized and premium service in the industry.”

Go Rentals congratulates Trissy Pickett and Clair Joseph and looks forward to their continued leadership and impact.