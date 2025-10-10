WHSmith North America Partners with Solstice Sunglasses to Launch Premium Eyewear in Airports

WHSmith North America (WHSNA), the leading specialty retailer in the airport marketplace, announced a strategic partnership with Solstice Sunglasses to integrate premium eyewear destinations into select WHSmith locations across North America.

The collaboration takes advantage of the strong growth in the US travel retail market, which is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Specifically, the luxury eyewear segment is projected to generate $11.33 billion in revenue in the US by 2025, growing at an annual rate of 3.59%.

This partnership positions Solstice Sunglasses to gain access to WHSmith's high-traffic network, bringing curated designer sunglasses from Gucci, Ray-Ban, Maui Jim, and Michael Kors to travelers at major airport hubs including JFK, LAX, and SFO.

Partnership features include:

Placement of branded Solstice Sunglasses displays within select WHSmith North America stores

Customer access to 100% authentic premium sunglasses from globally recognized brands, including seasonal promotions and in-store activations

Opportunity for enhanced average transaction values for WHSmith North America's travel locations

"WHSmith North America is dedicated to enriching the traveler experience with high-quality, convenient retail solutions," said Roderick McOwen, Chief Development Officer of WHSmith North America. "Our partnership with Solstice Sunglasses elevates this offering by introducing premium eyewear through a trusted, authorized reseller, meeting growing demand for luxury goods in travel retail."

"This partnership leverages WHSmith's prime locations and our brand relationships to create significant value," said Mikey Rosenberg, CEO of Solstice Sunglasses. "We're bringing authenticated luxury eyewear to high-conversion travel environments where customers actively seek quality products. This strategic alliance positions both companies for continued growth within the dynamic travel retail sector.”