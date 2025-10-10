BermudAir Introduces the ‘New York Triangle,’ Now Offering Nonstop Service to Bermuda from Three New York Area Airports

With BermudAir’s launch of flights this month from Newark Liberty International (EWR) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports, along with its continuing service from Westchester Airport (HPN) in White Plains, the airline will now provide nonstop services to Bermuda from what it calls its ‘New York Triangle,’ offering greater choice and convenience across greater New York City for tri-state travellers.

The addition of the new airports expands the airline’s East Coast presence this winter to eight US airports, including Boston, Baltimore/Washington, Raleigh-Durham, Richmond and Orlando. Additionally, the carrier serves Bermuda from Toronto, Montreal and Halifax in Canada.

“Adding service to LaGuardia and Newark is a significant milestone for BermudAir,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO of BermudAir. “At the same time, many of our most loyal and frequent travellers from Westchester and Fairfield counties spoke up—and we listened. With the launch of our ‘New York Triangle,’ we’re offering nonstop flights from three of the most convenient New York City–area airports, providing leisure and business travellers alike with more flexibility and convenient access to Bermuda.”

Service from White Plains will now operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, departing Westchester at 6pm, landing in Bermuda at 9.05pm, with return flights from Bermuda leaving at 3:55pm, arriving into HPN at 5pm.

Flights between Bermuda and Newark will operate twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, departing Newark at 11am, landing in Bermuda at 2:15pm, with return flights leaving at 8am, arriving back into EWR at 9:30am. Service from LaGuardia will operate twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing LGA at 11am, landing in Bermuda at 2:20pm, with return flights leaving at 8:05 am, arriving back into LGA at 9:35am.

All flights will be operated on BermudAir’s comfortable Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, offering passengers the airline’s signature warm service and authentic island hospitality. Tickets are now available for purchase on www.flybermudair.com. For more information, flight schedules or a more personalised travel experience through BermudAir Holidays, visit www.flybermudair.com.