Calgary Airport Reaches Milestone with Over 4 Million Passengers in Summer Months

In a milestone moment, YYC Calgary International Airport saw more than four million passengers pass through in July and August, with more than two million passengers moving through the airport each month for the first time in its history.

Behind that number are the stories of guests travelling to reunite with family, discover new destinations, strengthen business partnerships and beyond. The achievement reflects YYC’s growth as a community hub, connecting Albertans to opportunity and welcoming the world to Calgary.

Together with airline partners, YYC connects Alberta to the world through 108 non-stop destinations. So far in 2025, YYC has added 14 new routes to destinations including Munich, Mexico City and Panama City.

“More than four million people trusted YYC to be part of their journey this summer, and that’s something to celebrate,” says Balázs Bogáts, Chief Commercial Officer at Calgary Airports. “Reaching this milestone is about more than a number. It underscores the role YYC plays as an economic driver, connecting local communities to opportunities around the world, welcoming the world to the Rockies and providing travellers more choices to explore.”

YYC’s continued passenger growth sustains tens of thousands of jobs and enables billions in economic activity in our region. Calgary Airports is building for the future by investing in projects such as the West Runway Rehabilitation and Centralized Passenger Screening, and initiatives like YYC AeroNex, a growing hub of aviation innovation on airport land. From training centres to maintenance facilities, these projects are creating space for aviation businesses to thrive and laying the foundation for future success.