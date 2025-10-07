PrimoHoagies Brings Authentic Philly Flavor to Philadelphia International Airport

It’s official. The South Philly-born PrimoHoagies, whose beginnings trace all the way back to Ritner Street in 1992, is getting its wings at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The once-local hoagie shoppe that quickly grew into an East Coast favorite joins PHL Food & Shops’ 170-plus concessionaires in Terminal A-East early next year.

As part of PHL Food & Shops’ “Founded in Philly” campaign, PrimoHoagies joins a standout lineup of local icons, such as Federal Donuts & Chicken, Elixr Coffee Roasters, Oyster House and Middle Child, turning the airport into a true taste of our city’s famously robust food scene.

PrimoHoagies’ fresh new location is brought to PHL in collaboration with established nontraditional food and beverage operator, The Grove Inc. (TGI) and ACDBE partner M2 Concepts, LLC. TGI is excited to add PrimoHoagies to its portfolio at PHL, where it currently operates the Philly Pretzel Factory in Terminal F.

For many Philadelphians, Primo isn’t just a sandwich; it’s a taste of home that’s soon to be available to passengers at PHL. Every PrimoHoagies location shares that familiar Philly feel, stocked with classic Italian meats like salami, soppressata and prosciutto, plus all the essential cheeses.

PrimoHoagies also offers classic deli sides such as macaroni salad, potato salad and coleslaw — fresh, flavorful additions that pair perfectly with any hoagie. These chilled, homestyle staples complete the meal with a touch of comfort and tradition.

“This opening is a milestone, connecting passengers to a true Philadelphia classic as soon as they step into the airport,” said Mel Hannah, Vice President and General Manager of MarketPlace PHL. “Bringing PrimoHoagies to Philadelphia International Airport feels like a homecoming for a brand so deeply ingrained in the city’s food culture.”

“The Grove Inc. is thrilled to expand our presence with local favorite — PrimoHoagies,” said TGI CEO Nina Madonia. “PrimoHoagies is the perfect sandwich brand for travelers on the go. A great hoagie starts with freshly sliced premium ingredients and award-winning bread baked right in the store. Primo’s is a Philly staple, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone traveling at PHL.”

“We’re thrilled to bring PrimoHoagies to the Philadelphia airport and proud to partner with The Grove to share our iconic sandwiches with travelers from around the world,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President and CEO of PrimoHoagies. “This partnership marks a major milestone in our growth and a perfect way to represent Philly flavor on a global stage.”

Primo has grown into a sandwich empire stretching far beyond Philly, but its South Philly hoagie roots still define every bite — even with locations across nearly a dozen states. With rolls baked fresh every two hours, regionally sourced ingredients and the perfect balance of airy softness and crusty chew, it’s a method every Philadelphian can get behind. The menu nails the classics and also reinvents them with Primo’s signature flair.

With a wide selection of specialty hoagies, Primo delivers the bold, authentic Philly flavor that made the city famous. Every sandwich is built on fresh bread from Liscio’s Italian Bakery, founded in Sicklerville, New Jersey, and packed with Thumann’s premium meats, which began in Wallington, New Jersey, including fan favorites like the Italian, with prosciutto, provolone, hot capicola and natural-casing Genoa salami.

Primo will open in early 2026 in Terminal A-East, giving passengers and the 17,000-plus workers throughout PHL a quick, authentic hoagie fix to look forward to before or after takeoff. The upcoming year is expected to be a historically significant one for the City of Philadelphia, thanks to the FIFA World Cup, the PGA Championship, the MLB All-Star Game, the U.S. Semiquincentennial (Philadelphia250) and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Whether you’re heading home or just getting here, PrimoHoagies at PHL will bring a bite of local tradition to every journey — fresh, bold and unmistakably Philly.

For more information, please visit PHLfoodandshops.com.