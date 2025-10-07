Groundbreaking for Newark Liberty's New $3.5B AirTrain Newark System

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today broke ground on a new AirTrain Newark system at Newark Liberty International Airport, launching construction of a modern, reliable 2.5-mile automated people mover. The new $3.5 billion system will replace the existing AirTrain, which opened in 1996 and has become outdated, over capacity, and unable to accommodate Newark Liberty’s rapid growth.

The new AirTrain system is a major piece of the ongoing redevelopment of Newark Liberty International Airport. The redevelopment plan charts a comprehensive reimagining of the airport, complete with modern terminals and infrastructure, a more intuitive roadway network, and a redesigned taxiway network to more efficiently accommodate aircraft and reduce delays. The new AirTrain system will allow for expanded passenger capacity, greater reliability and flexible connectivity in conjunction with the airport’s redevelopment plan. It is expected to begin operation in 2030.

“Newark Airport is the front door to our region – and modernizing the AirTrain system is part of our commitment to reimagining a world-class airport that is worthy of our state,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “Building on the transformation of Terminal A, the new system will meet an increasing number of travelers and deliver the airport experience they deserve.”

“Breaking ground on a new AirTrain system marks another milestone in the complete transformation of Newark Liberty International Airport into a world-class gateway,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “This project is about more than just replacing outdated infrastructure. It’s about building the capacity, reliability, and customer experience that millions of travelers will depend on for decades to come as we complete a top-to-bottom reimagining of Newark Liberty.”

“The new AirTrain Newark is essential to Newark Liberty’s future,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “It will improve access to the airport, support its continued growth, and knit together the airport’s terminals, rail links, and parking into a modern, unified system. Together with the new award-winning Terminal A and future redevelopment projects, the AirTrain will help deliver the 21st century travel experience that our region deserves.”

“The AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport is crucial to ensuring efficiency and reliability for passengers and employees,” said U.S Rep. Rob Menendez. “With three new stations and increased capacity, this project further demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing transit infrastructure that meets the needs of every New Jerseyan and visitor who depends on it. I’m grateful to the Port Authority for their efforts and will continue to support their work in Congress.”

“Revamping AirTrain will help make Newark Liberty Airport more accessible and convenient for travelers and employees. It is a critical part of our effort to make EWR a world-class airport,” said U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey. “This groundbreaking comes at a fraught moment: Republicans have shut down the federal government, hurting Americans across the country. In fact, many of the people who work at Newark Liberty International Airport—air traffic controllers, TSA agents—are among those showing up to do their jobs without the guarantee of a paycheck. But this project is an important one, right now maybe more than ever. Newark is worth investing in and I am committed to helping make this a top-tier travel hub. I am proud to continue to support improvements at EWR.”

“The groundbreaking of the new AirTrain system marks another key milestone in Newark Liberty’s transformation into a dynamic travel gateway built for the future,” said N.J. state Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz. “These upgrades will provide travelers with a more accessible and reliable way to catch a flight or return home, designed to be affordable, meet growing demand, and support future airport expansion. The project will also create new job opportunities, ensuring our local community and economy benefit from this redevelopment. With shovels in the ground, New Jersey is one step closer to a better-connected, world-class transit system.”

“The AirTrain Newark replacement program is an exciting and much-needed project that will enhance the experience of passengers, airport workers, small business owners, and the broader community,” said N.J. state Sen. Renee C. Burgess. “I worked at the airport for six years and remember the launch of the original AirTrain in 1996. At the time, there was a real sense of excitement, as everyone recognized that this major development would improve the quality of life for many. The same holds true today. Once completed, this project will once again bring meaningful benefits to all who rely on Newark Airport.”

“With global events like the World Cup approaching, New Jersey is making the kind of smart investments that strengthen our economy and improve how people move through our state,” said N.J. state Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin. “Decades ago, Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain transformed travel for millions, and now we are doing it again; replacing this system with one built for the next generation. This project represents renewal and the pride we have in showing the world what Newark and New Jersey can achieve.”

“The modernization of Newark Liberty International Airport is more than an infrastructure project, it’s an investment in people,” said Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. “This transformation not only strengthens one of our region’s most vital transportation hubs, but also creates new opportunities for Elizabeth residents through local hiring, workforce development, and improved access to world-class transit. I’m proud to see this level of commitment to our community and to the future of our region.”

“This new AirTrain system at Newark Liberty Airport is emblematic of two key constants in our city’s ongoing development: our growing prominence as both a destination and global transportation hub, and our insistence that our growth be supported by our own local workforce,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. “I congratulate Newark Liberty and Port Authority on this important step in modernization, and I’m grateful for the equitable economic opportunities it brings during this construction phase and for future maintenance and operation.”

“Today’s groundbreaking captures exactly what the Alliance for Action is all about — bold investment, strong partnerships, and a shared commitment to progress,” said New Jersey Alliance for Action President Jerry Keenan. “The new AirTrain will modernize Newark Liberty, create jobs, and improve life for millions — especially the nearly 50 million passengers who used it last year. It’s a powerful step toward building a better future.”

The existing AirTrain is reaching the end of its useful life, requires extensive maintenance and repair, and cannot adequately meet upcoming demand. AirTrain ridership is forecasted to grow by 50 percent by 2040, exceeding the capacity of the existing system. The current system is unable to be expanded or upgraded to newer technology, and its route will hinder future airport growth, while the new system is designed to be expandable. When the current system opened, the airport served approximately 30 million passengers each year. In 2024, Newark Liberty welcomed nearly 50 million passengers.

The new $3.5 billion AirTrain system will be better positioned to meet the needs of the redeveloped and modernized airport. The system will offer greater reliability and capacity, with the ability to handle 50,000 passengers per day, up from the current system’s 33,000-passenger capacity. Its route will allow for easier access to the new Terminal A, eliminating the current 15-minute walk between the AirTrain station and the terminal.

The route was designed with future airport growth in mind. Planning is underway for a new Terminal B to replace the current 52-year-old terminal. The current system will largely remain in operation until the new system opens, with some intermittent outages over a 28-month period that will exclude peak summer and holiday travel times.

The Port Authority will provide connections to the current Terminal B. As the Port Authority continues to redevelop the entire airport, passengers will be able to connect to the current terminal using a variety of options, including pedestrian walkways and efficient bus services. The agency will also be testing the use of autonomous shuttles as a new and convenient form of transportation that leverages 21st century technology to provide a convenient, comfortable experience. The Port Authority has plans to pilot the technology through three companies in 2026, building on several successful autonomous vehicle pilots at Newark Liberty and John F. Kennedy International airports over the last three years. Conventional electric shuttle buses will remain an option as well. The new world-class Terminal B will be directly adjacent to the AirTrain station.

The Port Authority is delivering the new AirTrain Newark system through a multi-phase procurement process:

In December 2023, the Port Authority selected Doppelmayr, a market leader in cable-propelled transport systems, for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the automated people mover system and its vehicles.

In summer 2024, engineering firm Stantec was selected to design the new 70,000 square-foot maintenance and control facility (MCF) and the pedestrian connectors, and to decommission the existing AirTrain.

In November 2024, the Port Authority selected the joint-venture firm of Tutor Perini/O&G to design and build a new 2.5-mile elevated rail structure, known as the guideway, and three new stations.

In accordance with the Port Authority’s good faith subcontracting goals, contractors are required to consider a wide range of competent firms who can compete to offer subcontracting services, after outreach to all those willing and able to provide the services. Doppelmayr is also required to develop a locally based workforce development program to hire program participants for future operations and maintenance of the new system.

The Port Authority has also invested in educational, workforce, and business development programs to expand opportunities available within the project. The agency’s PA Build, General Maintainers, and Business Capacity programs look to grow the local workforce and prepare small and local businesses to compete for work on the project. The agency partners with local institutions, including Rutgers and Kean universities, to provide scholarships, offer internships and engage students with real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The new AirTrain is a key piece of the agency’s EWR Vision Plan, a wide-ranging blueprint setting the course for the Newark Liberty International Airport’s continued development over the coming decades. Much of its current infrastructure dates to the 1970s, when terminals B and C and the original Terminal A were built. Today, the airport’s legacy infrastructure struggles to meet the needs of modern air travel. The EWR Vision Plan calls for a new Terminal B, along with streamlining the airport’s outdated roadway network and redesigning the airport’s delay-prone taxiway network to maximize efficiency.

Construction is also underway on a new entry point to the airport’s rail station served by NJ TRANSIT, Amtrak and both the current and future AirTrain system, dramatically expanding transit and airport access for historically underserved areas of Newark and Elizabeth.