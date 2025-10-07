Paslay Group Earns U.S. Trademark for its Proprietary Executive Program Management Model

The U.S. Patent and Trademarks Office has awarded Paslay Group a trademark registration on the firm’s proprietary Executive Program Management™ model used by airport owners nationwide to effectively deliver complex capital development programs on time and within budget.

Executive Program Management and enterprise-level business advisory strategies. The USPTO action recognizes that Paslay Group owns the phrase and has successfully been using it in the marketplace since the firm’s founder and CEO R. Clay Paslay introduced the concept to the airport industry in 2007. The firm first deployed the EPM model during its engagement with Sacramento International Airport’s $1.2 billion Big Build terminal development program. Paslay Group is the premier consulting firm providing airports withand enterprise-level business advisory strategies. The USPTO action recognizes that Paslay Group owns the phrase and has successfully been using it in the marketplace since the firm’s founder and CEO R. Clay Paslay introduced the concept to the airport industry in 2007. The firm first deployed the EPM model during its engagement with Sacramento International Airport’s $1.2 billion Big Build terminal development program.

Since then, Paslay Group has implemented the model at international airports across the nation, delivering new and redeveloped terminals, concourses, roadways, and airfields. The firm has served 50 U.S. airports since it was founded in 2006 and managed $44 billion worth of capital programs for its clients.

Paslay , who founded his namesake firm following a 25-year career leading DFW Airport development. “The trademark is affirmation that Executive Program Management is a unique model we built for the airport industry. Our clients see the value, and we know the model can help owners across many sectors deliver capital programs effectively and efficiently.” “As a former airport executive overseeing massive development programs, I knew there had to be a better way to manage large complex capital programs than what the industry was offering at the time,” said, who founded his namesake firm following a 25-year career leading DFW Airport development. “The trademark is affirmation that Executive Program Management is a unique model we built for the airport industry. Our clients see the value, and we know the model can help owners across many sectors deliver capital programs effectively and efficiently.”

Executive Program Management provides owners with a small team of experienced, executive-level leaders who are fully integrated with the airport’s executive staff, significantly enhancing the owner’s project management bandwidth. The team assists in strategic planning, implementation, and execution of a successful multi-year program and reports directly to the owner, overseeing firms providing construction and support services on the ground.

Because the team does not provide lower-tier services, its work is exclusive to the owner. The team’s only motivation is the owner’s best interest and success.

Executive Program Management has saved Paslay Group clients hundreds of millions of dollars through effective implementation planning centered on the program owner’s objectives, constraints, and capabilities; customized delivery methods tailored to the project; efficient phasing and scheduling; and strong program management focused on shared key performance indicators.