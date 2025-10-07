Ontario International Airport Expands Food & Beverage Options with New Brewery X and Chick-fil-A Locations

Travelers at Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) will soon have even more to look forward to when it comes to food and beverage options. ONT announced today that two of its most popular concessions – Brewery X and Chick-fil-A – are expanding to second locations, bringing added convenience and variety to both Terminals 2 and 4.

Brewery X, the popular craft brewer that opened its first airport location in Terminal 2 in November 2023, will open a second location in Terminal 4 across from Gate 408, next to ONT’s California Science Center interactive space. Brewery X's presence at ONT is a unique expression of regional pride, partnering with a locally based business to deliver a distinctly Southern California experience for travelers. The Anaheim-based brewery also has introduced a signature ONT-branded blonde ale, “Come Fly With Me,” which has quickly become a top seller.

“Our partnership with Ontario International Airport has been extraordinary from day one, and we’re thrilled to expand into Terminal 4,” said Clayton Wellbank, chief executive officer of Brewery X. “We’ve seen first-hand how much travelers enjoy local craft beer and the ONT-specific experiences we’ve created together, and we can’t wait to share that energy with even more passengers.”

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A, which opened in Terminal 4 in 2023 to enthusiastic crowds, will expand to Terminal 2 next to Hudson News across from Gate 205. With its signature chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries and friendly service, Chick-fil-A has quickly become a passenger favorite.

Both new locations are expected to open in the second quarter of 2026.



“Airports aren’t just places you pass through, they are a reflection of the people, the culture, and the spirit of the community they serve,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “With these new additions, from a national favorite like Chick-fil-A to a local powerhouse like Brewery X, we’re not just offering food and drink; we’re telling the story of Southern California. Every traveler who walks through our terminals should feel that energy, that pride, and that sense of belonging. ONT is not simply a gateway, it’s the heartbeat of Southern California, bringing people and stories together."

These additions build on ONT’s successful food and beverage transformation in partnership with SSP America, which has introduced a wide range of dining concepts in recent years – from local collaborations to globally recognized brands. Together, they underscore ONT’s reputation as one of the country’s most passenger-friendly airports, offering travelers a growing lineup of dining options designed to enhance the overall airport experience.