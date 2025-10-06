GateKeeper Systems Modernizes Airport Taxi Operations with New Dispatch Technology

GateKeeper Systems Inc., a leader in commercial vehicle management, airfield inspection, and transportation network company management systems for airports, announced the successful rollout of its eDispatch system, featuring a virtual taxi queue, at Denver International Airport (DEN).

The deployment marks a major milestone in DEN’s continued efforts to modernize ground transportation operations. Building on a longstanding 20-year partnership, GateKeeper’s newest technology integrates seamlessly with the airport’s existing ground transportation management system, GateKeeper CVMS, offering an enhanced, automated dispatching process that benefits both drivers and passengers.

With GateKeeper eDispatch, taxi drivers can now enter a digital queue remotely using a secure web portal—eliminating the need to wait on-site at the airport. Once demand arises, drivers are summoned to a nearby staging area before being dispatched to the curb, ensuring a steady flow of vehicles to match passenger needs. This flexible, tiered approach reduces idle time, optimizes vehicle availability, and alleviates congestion at airport curbs.

For taxi operators, the new system offers increased autonomy and better time utilization. Rather than waiting in the airport staging lot for hours, drivers can spend time on other business and still retain their place in line. The result is a system that enhances driver productivity while continuing to support passenger needs.

“The GateKeeper eDispatch system has been a great addition to the taxi operation at DEN,” said Pat Vialpando, Director of Commercial Transportation at Denver International Airport. “We’ve received numerous responses from drivers that the system is great, it has freed up their time to do other things instead of spending hours in out holding lot waiting for a trip. Knowing the system automatically keeps taxis flowing to the terminal for passengers has allowed our staff to focus on our broader operation.”

“This implementation at DEN represents a significant step forward in efficient airport ground transportation operations,” said Anne Turner, Senior Project Manager at GateKeeper Systems. “The success of the project can be directly attributed to the partnership between GateKeeper and the airport and wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts and engagement of the DEN staff at all levels.”

Added Brian Richardson, President of GateKeeper Systems, “this is an exciting advancement not only for DEN but for the broader airport community. We’re proud to support Denver with this next-generation dispatch platform and look forward to bringing this innovation to additional airports across the country.”