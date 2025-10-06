Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport Wins Asset Management Transformation Award

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has been honored with the Institute of Asset Management’s Corporate/Organization Transformation Award. The award was presented at the IAM North American conference, held in Montreal, QC, Canada Sept. 16-18, and recognizes the Airport’s commitment to excellence and progress in advancing its asset management competence.

The Corporate/Organization Transformation Award acknowledges organizations that demonstrate significant steps in strengthening their stewardship of assets, fostering organizational collaboration and maturing their overall Asset Management Program.

ATL General Manager Ricky Smith said, “Being recognized with this award is a true reflection of the progress we’ve made together. This is a win for the entire airport, signifying the strength of our team, our organizational collaboration, and our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in managing our assets. This achievement ensures we continue to provide world-class service to our travelers.”

The Airport’s Asset Management Program has been instrumental in building a stronger culture of asset stewardship across all departments.

“This award is a testament to the hard work, collaboration and professionalism of the entire ATL team,” said Hartsfield-Jackson Sr. Director of Asset Management Aaron Davis. “We are incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in strengthening stewardship of our assets and building a more collaborative Asset Management Program. This recognition validates our strategic journey and encourages us to continue raising the bar.”

In addition to the organizational award, ATL was recognized for its commitment to future excellence when Facility Asset Manager Shironika Farrior was recognized as a finalist for the NxtGen Award, an honor that spotlights emerging talent within the field of asset management.