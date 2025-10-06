ACI Achieves Landmark Success at ICAO Assembly to Shape Future of Global Aviation

Airports Council International (ACI) achieved a series of landmark outcomes at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 42nd Assembly that will help transform the future of global aviation.
By elevating coordinated, risk-based aviation security, safeguarding recognition of airports’ role in decarbonization and their contribution to socio-economic benefits, and promoting connectivity, ACI put airports at the centre of global aviation policy. These key accomplishments were complemented by securing important progress on liberalization of air transport, digital identity for seamless travel, and aerodrome certification.
“This Assembly provided significant support for and resulted in major advancements on important priorities for airports. This is the first step towards turning strategies into measurable actions that will deliver real benefits for travellers, communities, and the global aviation ecosystem. These outcomes confirm airports’ role as engines of sustainable growth for the future. We congratulate ICAO for its leadership and collaboration,” said ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci.
What ACI achieved at the ICAO 42nd Assembly
- Driving efficiency and risk-based, harmonized aviation security
Changes to the Assembly Resolution on Security, driven by ACI and broadly supported by States, reinforced the need for a coordinated, efficient, and harmonized approach to testing and certification to accelerate the deployment of new security equipment, supporting stronger security, greater operational efficiency, and an improved passenger experience.
- Secured recognition of airports as critical to aviation decarbonization
ACI welcomed the formal recognition of airports’ critical role in aviation decarbonization, with States called to establish enabling frameworks for airport projects such as renewable energy and energy storage. This recognition, driven by ACI, was the single biggest change to the ICAO Assembly Resolution on Climate Change agreed during this Assembly.
- Advocated for modernized airport slot policy
ACI’s positions gained support across different regions to ensure that public interest is served through equitable, nationally tailored slot policies; the Assembly called for strategic discussions on slot policy modernization that considers local infrastructure.
- Championed airports as businesses in their own right and defended their economic interests
ACI’s promotion of greater air connectivity won States’ support and led to recognition by the Assembly of the need to tackle policy and fiscal barriers affecting consumers and impeding socio-economic development. ACI also defended airports’ and passengers' interests in matters of consumer protection, secured favourable outcomes on charges and non-aeronautical revenues, called for progress on air service liberalization, and opposed excessive and double taxation of air transport.
- Underscored the critical importance of seamless travel
With air travel demand expected to reach 18.9 billion by 2047, ACI urged States to enable seamless travel by improving inter-agency coordination nationally, accelerating digital travel credentials globally, and supporting industry in implementing digital identity management and biometric solutions—with a focus on seamless borders.
- Strengthened aerodrome certification worldwide
ACI’s advocacy on aerodrome certification, supported by States across four ICAO regions, called for stronger, coordinated support for governments and airport operators to overcome the challenges in improving safety and getting airports certified.