ACI Achieves Landmark Success at ICAO Assembly to Shape Future of Global Aviation

Airports Council International (ACI) achieved a series of landmark outcomes at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 42nd Assembly that will help transform the future of global aviation.

By elevating coordinated, risk-based aviation security, safeguarding recognition of airports’ role in decarbonization and their contribution to socio-economic benefits, and promoting connectivity, ACI put airports at the centre of global aviation policy. These key accomplishments were complemented by securing important progress on liberalization of air transport, digital identity for seamless travel, and aerodrome certification.

“This Assembly provided significant support for and resulted in major advancements on important priorities for airports. This is the first step towards turning strategies into measurable actions that will deliver real benefits for travellers, communities, and the global aviation ecosystem. These outcomes confirm airports’ role as engines of sustainable growth for the future. We congratulate ICAO for its leadership and collaboration,” said ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci.

What ACI achieved at the ICAO 42nd Assembly