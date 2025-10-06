ANC and PHX Link: American Airlines Launches Seasonal Route

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is delighted to announce a new seasonal route with American Airlines, connecting Anchorage (ANC) and Phoenix (PHX). Starting May 21, 2026, and continuing through September 8, 2026, American will offer this route operated with an Airbus A321neo. This new connection offers travelers with a seamless and dependable option, whether to explore Anchorage and see Alaska's natural wonders or explore Phoenix, the modern urban center known as the Valley of the Sun.

Designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers, the schedule includes a morning departure from flight from PHX just past 8:30 AM, with a returning flight from ANC departing at 11:55 PM. This exciting addition further strengthens ANC’s role as a vital air travel hub, giving passengers more opportunities to discover Alaska's scenery and adventure, or the desert landscapes of Phoenix.