Alex Castillo Appointed as Concessions & Ground Transportation Manager at Ontario International Airport

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Concessions & Ground Transportation Manager search for The Ontario International Airport Authority. Alex Castillo, C.M., will be responsible for driving revenue growth across key business lines, including concessions, parking, and ground transportation at Ontario International Airport.

Mr. Castillo has a solid background in collaborating with airport representatives, tenants, and stakeholders to enhance the customer experience and uphold airport standards. Most recently, he served as the Airport Operations Manager for Hollywood Burbank Airport, where he managed a team of 23 staff members. While there, he acted as the Operations Project Manager for the design-build of a $1.3 billion replacement passenger terminal. Additionally, Mr. Castillo held the position of Airport Operations Supervisor at San José Mineta International Airport and worked as an Airport Operations Officer at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

“I’m excited to join the ONT team because of its strong reputation for innovation and growth,” said Mr. Castillo. “Being part of a rapidly expanding airport in Southern California offers incredible opportunities to learn and make a meaningful impact. I look forward to contributing to ONT’s commitment to efficiency, safety, and exceptional passenger experience. Joining this team aligns perfectly with my passion for aviation and desire to grow in a dynamic, forward-thinking environment.”

Mr. Castillo holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Southern Illinois University and is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives.