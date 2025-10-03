Icelandair Joins JFK Terminal 6: A New Era of International Travel

JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new world-class Terminal 6 (T6), and Icelandair, the leading carrier of Iceland, today announced that Icelandair has selected T6 for its future operations at JFK. Icelandair joins partner airline JetBlue, Air Canada, Aer Lingus, ANA, Avianca, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Condor, Frontier, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Norse, and SWISS as the 15th international airline that will make T6 its new home at JFK when the terminal opens to passengers in 2026.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Icelandair passengers can look forward to T6’s digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates, and seamless connectivity to Icelandair’s partner, JetBlue. Additional features include 100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and a premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

Icelandair currently operates up to twice-daily service to Reykjavik, Iceland, on aircraft with a two-cabin configuration. Thanks to the airline’s strategic partnership with JetBlue, passengers traveling on both airlines can take advantage of quick connections between the new T6 and JetBlue’s Terminal 5, which will be connected when the terminal opens.

“Icelandair has been an outstanding long-term partner at T7, and we’re excited to write our next chapter together at the new T6,” said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. “As a leading international airline, Icelandair shares our commitment to sustainability and creating a memorable guest experience, and we can’t wait to open our doors to their passengers on our first day of operations.”