Porter Airlines Launches First Transborder Service and Caribbean Route Amid Network Growth

Porter Airlines is announcing a significant expansion of its 2025-2026 winter schedule, increasing flights to southern destinations by up to 25% during peak travel periods and unveiling four new routes.

This includes the introduction of Porter’s first-ever transborder service from Vancouver (YVR) with a non-stop flight to Phoenix (PHX).

Further enhancing its Ottawa (YOW) base, Porter is adding new routes to two major American Airlines hubs – Phoenix (PHX) and Miami (MIA). This strengthens cross-border connectivity and aligns with the airline’s recently-announced American Airlines codeshare partnership. These two cities are destinations in themselves, while also creating seamless travel options across North America through connections to American’s broad network.

Adding to the sun destination portfolio, Porter will also launch its first Caribbean flight from Montreal (YUL) with new service to Nassau (NAS), expanding its presence in the Caribbean and offering passengers more choices for winter getaways.

New routes launching this winter are:

Route Start date Frequency Ottawa (YOW) to Miami (MIA) January 24, 2026 3x weekly Vancouver (YVR) to Phoenix (PHX) February 2, 2026 Daily Montreal Trudeau (YUL) to Nassau (NAS) February 5, 2026 3x weekly Ottawa (YOW) to Phoenix (PHX) February 7, 2026 3x weekly

In addition to the new routes, Porter is increasing capacity on several popular sun destinations from Hamilton, Ottawa and Toronto Pearson, including:

Hamilton (YHM) - Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Ottawa (YOW) – Grand Cayman (GCM)

Ottawa (YOW) – Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR)

Ottawa (YOW) – Puerto Vallarta (PVR)

Toronto Pearson (YYZ) – Cancun (CUN)

Toronto Pearson (YYZ) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Toronto Pearson (YYZ) – Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR)

“Our updated winter schedule represents a major expansion of Porter’s network due to the strong response from customers for our new and existing sun markets. We are supporting this demand with new routes and increased frequency on existing popular destinations,” said Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines. “We are committed to bringing our elevated economy experience to more travellers by connecting key gateways with sun destinations at the time of year when these trips are most valued by Canadians. This growth is about offering more choices, more convenience, and the outstanding service our passengers have come to expect from Porter.”

This growth is supported by the airline’s Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which will operate on all routes. The service offering and aircraft features include no middle seats, complimentary Canadian premium snacks, free, fast WiFi, and a full selection of beverages served in glassware. For travellers seeking added comfort and flexibility, PorterReserve fares are available with extra legroom, fresh and healthy meals, priority airport and ticketing services, and more.

Flights are available for booking at flyporter.com and through travel agents.

Additional quotes

“Florida continues to be a popular destination for sun seekers and snowbirds from the Ottawa-Gatineau area, making the addition of service to Miami great news. The addition of Phoenix marks the first time YOW will be connected non-stop to Arizona. We applaud Porter for continuing to expand their network, offering more choice for our community. Through Porter’s partnership with American Airlines via Miami, travellers also gain access to South America and a range of unique destinations across the Caribbean and Mexico.”

Susan Margles, president and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority

“YVR serves the community by maintaining and expanding global connectivity for British Columbians. We’re pleased to welcome Porter’s first U.S. service from Vancouver, offering passengers another convenient, non-stop option to Phoenix. The new route delivers additional capacity to both cities, and with it, millions in economic benefit."

Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development, Vancouver International Airport

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is thrilled to welcome this flight to Nassau, operated by our partner Porter, which will delight travellers seeking warmth, entertainment, and unforgettable memories. We are very pleased to support Porter in expanding its service offering with its very first international destination at YUL. It's the diversity of the offer that makes our air service so rich, and we extend our gratitude to the entire Porter team for this new route.”