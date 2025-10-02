Southwest Airlines to Launch Seasonal Service at ANC in 2026 Boosting Alaska Connectivity

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is proud to announce that Southwest Airlines will launch seasonal service from Anchorage beginning in May 2026. Southwest, one of the nation’s largest and most well-known carriers, will bring its signature low fares, friendly service, and convenient connections to Alaska travelers.

"Today’s announcement that Southwest Airlines will be charting new skies over Alaska next summer is welcome news for our transportation network and many Alaskans,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “This development continues to build on Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport’s role as of the state’s most important economic engines

Southwest’s entry into the Alaska market builds on the strong growth strategies ANC has pursued in both passenger and cargo service. In recent years, ANC has seen record-setting volumes and rising demand, making it one of the busiest cargo airports in the world and a critical hub for Alaska’s economy.

“Air service is essential to Alaska’s future,” said Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. “Bringing Southwest to ANC reflects the success of our long-term strategies to expand service. It enhances opportunities for Alaskans, strengthens global connectivity, supports tourism and business, and drives lasting economic growth for the state.”

“This is an exciting milestone for ANC and for Alaska travelers,” said Angie Spear, Director of the Alaska International Airports System. “Welcoming Southwest gives passengers more choice, strengthens competition, and underscores Anchorage’s position as a gateway for both people and goods moving between Alaska and the world.”

The addition of Southwest highlights the strength of Alaska’s air travel market and the continued demand for expanded service. “Southwest is honored to announce our intention to serve Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and to join the Anchorage and Alaska communities,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines. “We look forward to connecting our Customers to Anchorage’s rich history and culture, and thank Governor Dunleavy, Commissioner Anderson, and the State of Alaska staff for welcoming us with open arms.”