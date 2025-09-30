GSP Names Cody Bauman as Chief Operating Officer

The Greenville–Spartanburg Airport District (GSP) is pleased to announce Cody Bauman, A.A.E. as the new Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, effective October 4, 2025. In this role, Bauman will lead the District’s Operations, Facilities and Asset Management, and Public Safety functions, including Police and Fire. This position will ensure safe, efficient, and compliant day-to-day operations while advancing the District’s long-term strategic priorities.



As a part of GSP’s executive leadership team, Bauman will ensure regulatory compliance and safe daily operations, develop and administer the airport’s Rules, Regulations, and Minimum Standards, and guide staff development and performance benchmarking.



“It’s a tremendous honor to step into the role of VP/Chief Operating Officer at GSP,” said Bauman. “Having led both operational and commercial business initiatives previously, I am deeply committed to empowering the exceptional employees who make this airport thrive and am passionate about advancing our shared mission to serve the region with excellence.”

Bauman has 16 years of experience in aviation and previously served the District as the Director of Properties and the Director of Operations. He has also served as the Director of Flights for the Ohio Air National Guard and as an Operations Supervisor at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, KY. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management and Operations from Bowling Green State University, and he is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.).



“Cody brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to his new position at GSP. He has been an impressive leader in his previous Operations and Commercial Business roles, and we are excited to add his talents to the Executive Leadership Team,” said Dave Edwards, President & CEO of Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “His passion for GSP, our teams, and the industry is evident, and it will continue to serve him well as the airport embarks upon a bright future of growth and innovation.”