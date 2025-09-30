Nashville International Airport Launches GoodMaps to Elevate Accessibility and Set a New Standard in Airport Navigation

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is proud to announce the official launch of GoodMaps, a groundbreaking indoor navigation platform now available to all passengers. As Tennessee’s first airport to implement this innovative technology, BNA is paving the way for accessible, inclusive air travel.

Designed to assist all travelers, GoodMaps is especially transformative for individuals who are blind or have low vision. Acting like a GPS for indoor environments, the app delivers turn-by-turn guidance through audio cues or on-screen text, helping passengers navigate gates, dining and retail locations, parking garages, and other airport amenities with ease.

“The introduction of GoodMaps at BNA marks a meaningful milestone in our ongoing mission to create a more inclusive travel experience for all,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “This isn’t just a new feature—it’s a reflection of our values. It represents our commitment to listening, innovating, and meeting the diverse needs of everyone who walks through our doors. With smarter, more intuitive navigation, we’re turning promise into action and making travel easier and more welcoming for every passenger.”

Using a blend of LiDAR scanning, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, GoodMaps has developed ultra-detailed digital maps of BNA’s facilities. The app also features narrated descriptions of terminal surroundings and supports over 20 languages, making it an ideal tool for international travelers.

Developed with inclusivity at its core, GoodMaps reaches far beyond the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The platform was built with an inclusive design approach that considers the needs of travelers who are blind or have low vision—delivering seamless, turn-by-turn indoor navigation through audio prompts and on-screen text. With its user-friendly and efficient interface, GoodMaps ensures that passengers of all abilities can move through the airport confidently and independently.

“Airports can be challenging to navigate for anyone, and especially for people who are blind or have low vision,” said Theresa Reno-Weber, CEO of GoodMaps. “By leading the way as the first airport in Tennessee to launch GoodMaps, BNA is setting a powerful example of how technology can remove barriers and make travel easier, safer, and more welcoming for everyone.”

This launch aligns with the airport’s BNA® Cares Program, which promotes accessibility and inclusion throughout the airport. By integrating GoodMaps, BNA reaffirms its commitment to empowering passengers of all abilities to travel independently, confidently, and with increased safety.

Passengers can download the GoodMaps app for free and experience a navigation experience tailored to their needs.

For more information, visit https://flynashville.com/airport-accessibility/goodmaps