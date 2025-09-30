Skanska FlatironDragados JV Awarded Construction Contract for LAX Roadways on Airfield and Terminal Modernization Project

Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, and FlatironDragados, a leading infrastructure company, have been awarded the construction contract by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) for the structures and utilities work on the Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program (ATMP) Roadway Improvements Project at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

To date, the Skanska FlatironDragados joint venture (JV) has been awarded $604 million for preconstruction and construction work, which constitutes part of the overall estimated $1.5 billion budget for this capital improvement project.

The project serves as a key component to the broader modernization at LAX ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics. The improvements made will improve the passenger experience for both Angelenos and visitors and create more efficient ground transportation systems that are able to support the traffic volume served by major international transportation hubs like LAX.

“Skanska is proud to announce that we are building the ATMP project at the Los Angeles International Airport. In a joint venture with FlatironDragados, we are collaborating with LAWA and the surrounding community to make major improvements to the way people access of one of the world’s largest airports,” said James Bailey, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil’s West Coast operations. “From detailed designs of more than four miles of reconfigured roadway to bridge construction and modifications to traffic signals, the delivery of this lasting infrastructure will change the way people get to and from LAX.”

“We, along with our JV partner Skanska, are looking forward to building this new project with LAWA at LAX. Collaborating on the construction of the ATMP project will make travel and transit more efficient, faster and safer in and around the airport,” said Dale Nelson, executive vice president, FlatironDragados. “Our work will not only support the airport’s modernization, but benefit local residents and communities by reducing congestion, improving safety, and leaving behind infrastructure for the region well beyond the Olympics.”

The overall ATMP project focuses on airfield and terminal improvements that stay within the airport’s existing footprint and roadway improvements that help reduce airport-related congestion and back-ups on public streets. The project includes innovative traffic monitoring upgrades that will reduce vehicle-waiting times and related exhaust emissions.